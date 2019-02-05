Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hella GmbH : Pagid Remains the Main Sponsor of "racing one" more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:59am EST
Essen, February 5, 2019. In the upcoming 2019 season, Essen-based brake specialist Hella Pagid will remain the main sponsor of the Andernach-based racing one motorsport team. 'This is the second time in a row that we have supported the team,' affirms Timo Krämer, Marketing Manager at Hella Pagid. 'The last season was very successful for both sides. We are therefore pleased to further expand our joint partnership.'

In 2018, racing one continuously delivered top-level performance in the VLN Endurance Racing Championship Nürburgring, the ADAC TCR Germany and the GT4 European Series. 'The partnership also increases the international brand awareness of Hella Pagid,' states Krämer.

In the forthcoming season, the motorsport team will once again compete in the VLN Endurance Racing Championship with the well-known Ferrari 458 GT3 in the SP8 class, which the team won unchallenged in the 2018 season with nine start-to-finish victories from nine races.

In the highly competitive ADAC TCR Germany, racing one starts with two AUDI RS3 TCR LMS vehicles, which will be used to fight for the title again. As usual, the races will be broadcast live on Sport1 on the weekend.

The two AUDI R8 GT4 LMS vehicles with which the team won the PRO/AM team and driver classification in the GT4 European Series in the 2018 season will also compete in a GT4 racing series next year. It remains to be seen whether racing one will compete again in the GT4 European Series or whether it will make the switch to ADAC GT4 Germany in order to enter the title fight in this racing series. 'Whatever the decision, we are already looking forward to the 2019 season,' affirms Krämer.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 08:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aTherapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Autoimmune Hepatitis
PR
04:35aGN STORE NORD A/S : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
EQ
04:34aBRUMADINHO MINAS GERAIS DAM TRAGEDY IN BRAZIL : statement from Sodexo
PU
04:33aNotice of extraordinary general meeting in oasmia pharmaceutical ab (publ)
GL
04:32aALSTOM : Juncker rejects gripes that EU blocks mergers
RE
04:31aENQUEST : Oil firm EnQuest's focus remains on slashing $1.77 billion debt
RE
04:31aNORDIC WATERPROOFING A/S : Invitation to presentation of Nordic Waterproofing's fourth quarter 2018 report
AQ
04:31aSaving of stem cell from births increases significantly for NextCell's biobank Cellaviva
AQ
04:31aSPORTRADAR : Announces Appointment of New Chairman Tony Aquila with the Addition of Three International Members
BU
04:31aQ4 2018 – .eu Extension Records 171 667 New Registrations
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police probing report of fraud by Germany`s Wirecard
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON CLOSES DECEMBER QUARTER WITH REVENUE DOWN AS FORECAST AND EARNINGS SLIGHTLY B..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.