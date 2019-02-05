Hella GmbH : Pagid Remains the Main Sponsor of "racing one" more

In the upcoming 2019 season, Essen-based brake specialist Hella Pagid will remain the main sponsor of the Andernach-based racing one motorsport team. 'This is the second time in a row that we have supported the team,' affirms Timo Krämer, Marketing Manager at Hella Pagid. 'The last season was very successful for both sides. We are therefore pleased to further expand our joint partnership.'

In 2018, racing one continuously delivered top-level performance in the VLN Endurance Racing Championship Nürburgring, the ADAC TCR Germany and the GT4 European Series. 'The partnership also increases the international brand awareness of Hella Pagid,' states Krämer.

In the forthcoming season, the motorsport team will once again compete in the VLN Endurance Racing Championship with the well-known Ferrari 458 GT3 in the SP8 class, which the team won unchallenged in the 2018 season with nine start-to-finish victories from nine races.

In the highly competitive ADAC TCR Germany, racing one starts with two AUDI RS3 TCR LMS vehicles, which will be used to fight for the title again. As usual, the races will be broadcast live on Sport1 on the weekend.

The two AUDI R8 GT4 LMS vehicles with which the team won the PRO/AM team and driver classification in the GT4 European Series in the 2018 season will also compete in a GT4 racing series next year. It remains to be seen whether racing one will compete again in the GT4 European Series or whether it will make the switch to ADAC GT4 Germany in order to enter the title fight in this racing series. 'Whatever the decision, we are already looking forward to the 2019 season,' affirms Krämer.