Hella GmbH : Pagid expands product range for light commercial vehicles more

Hella Pagid, the Essen-based brake systems specialist for the independent aftermarket that operates in a joint venture with automotive suppliers TMD Friction and HELLA, offers, as a full-range supplier, more than 14,000 brake spare parts for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Now the company has once again expanded its range of wearing parts and brake hydraulics for light commercial vehicles. A total of 3,614 articles are now available to customers. These account for around a quarter of the total portfolio. Hella Pagid now offers more than 700 brake pads, around 600 brake discs and over 560 brake callipers, which have been specially developed for light commercial vehicles.

Because of their high mileage, high total weight and maximum speeds of up to about 170 km/h, spare parts for light commercial vehicles must have a high load-carrying capacity and also a long service life. The vast majority of Hella Pagid brake discs for light commercial vehicles is therefore made of high carbon grey cast iron and, as such, has a significantly higher carbon content than normal grey cast iron brake discs. This results in rapid heat dissipation and thus optimum braking performance even in extreme situations. In combination with the Hella Pagid brake linings specially designed for light commercial vehicles, this results in low wear despite a high braking performance. In order to ensure these properties, a brake pad undergoes up to 300,000 test kilometres during its development and completes around 1,000 hours of bench tests. This far exceeds the statutory requirements (ECE R 90 directive).

Numerous reputable vehicle manufacturers have relied on the original equipment competence of PAGID for decades and have always consciously opted for this company's brake components. The original equipment know-how of the PAGID brand is incorporated into every Hella Pagid brake pad and reflects the special strength of Hella Pagid to be found on the independent aftermarket.

You can find an overview of the product range for light commercial vehicles in the Hella Pagid online spare parts catalogue BrakeGuide (www.brakeguide.com).