Hella GmbH : launches new full LED auxiliary headlamps for trucks on the market more

Increasing road safety and maintaining the overview in every driving situation - the demands on vehicle lighting in commercial vehicles are high. In addition, an individual appearance of the vehicles is becoming increasingly important. Against such a backcloth, the lighting and electronics expert HELLA is now launching on the market new full LED auxiliary headlamps for the established Luminator and Rallye 3003 series. The predecessors of these headlamps belonging to the halogen series can also be easily converted to the new LED variants thanks to suitable inserts.

The new LED Luminator and LED Rallye 3003 auxiliary headlamps succeed in combining function and design in one product. The highlight is the striking position light, the hexagonal contour of which, when the light is switched on, displays a characteristic lighting design during the day and at night. This is ensured by EdgeLight technology, which HELLA has transferred from its automotive sector. And what is more, these auxiliary headlamps blend seamlessly into each individual vehicle design. The LED Luminator, for example, is available both as a 'metal' version in black and as a 'chromium' one. Another advantage of the LED variants is this: The daylight-like light color contributes to creating fatigue-free driving. Furthermore, the instantaneous high beam light signal enables the use of a conspicuous headlamp flasher function.

In addition to an individual design and precise illumination, the LED auxiliary headlamps are characterized, above all, by their robust construction. The housing and fixing bracket of the LED Luminator are thus manufactured by means of the zinc diecasting process. The LED-style Rallye 3003 boasts an impact-resistant, lightweight plastic housing made of thermoplastic material.

But with both LED auxiliary headlamps, HELLA has incorporated into their DNA its comprehensive thermal management know-how. In order to ensure an optimum operating temperature of the LEDs, a horizontal cooling strip with an area of 230 cm² has been seamlessly integrated into the design. Both the LED Luminator and the LED Rallye 3003 are also tested according to ECE regulations (ECE R112 high beam, ECE R7 position light, ECE R10 EMC). Standards for different kinds of illumination variants are fulfilled either by means of ECE Ref. 25 (wide illumination) or by ECE Ref. 50 (long-range illumination). And finally thanks to the multi-voltage function, these auxiliary headlamps are suitable for 12 and 24 Volt rated voltage.

More information available at the following: www.hella.com/truck and www.hella.com/lightstyle.