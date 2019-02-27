Log in
Hella GmbH : opens second electronics plant in India more

02/27/2019 | 02:34am EST
Lippstadt/Mehsana, February 27, 2019. The global automotive supplier HELLA has opened a second electronics plant in India. The new production facility in Mehsana, India, north of the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, will meet the growing demand for electronic components and strengthen proximity to local customers. Production at the new location will initially focus on sensor solutions for accelerator pedal sensors and will gradually be expanded by further electronic products. In the first expansion phase, the plant will comprise a building area of around 5,000 square meters and employ up to 200 people in the future. The investment volume required for this amounts to a lower-double-digit million euro figure.

'India is one of the largest and most promising automotive markets in the world,' said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. 'The Indian market therefore plays an important strategic role for HELLA. With the opening of a second electronics plant, we are reaffirming our commitment and laying the foundation for further profitable growth in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.'

At the plant opening, which was attended by representatives of the company as well as numerous guests from business and politics, Dr. Naveen Gautam, member of the Electronics Management Board and responsible for HELLA's electronics business in India, said: 'In comparison with the worldwide development, vehicle production in India has grown significantly faster in recent years. In addition, key market trends such as electrification and digitalization will further boost demand for electronic solutions. By providing specific product solutions for the Indian market and expanding our capacity, we will now be able to meet demand even better.'

HELLA currently employs over 1,500 people at five locations in India, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Dhankot, Gurgaon and Pune.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 07:33:10 UTC
