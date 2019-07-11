Hella GmbH : receives Innovation Award for Dual Voltage Battery Management System more

Lighting and electronics expert HELLA received the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award 2019 in the 'Powertrain' category, a joint award by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) and the auditing and consulting firm PwC. The decisive factor in this process was the new Dual Voltage Battery Management System that HELLA designed especially for the compact and mid-range segment. Thanks to the battery solution vehicles with combustion engines can be converted to mild hybrid vehicles. Over 337 innovations had been submitted by suppliers in total and four awards were presented by a top-class panel.

'We are delighted about the AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award. It not only underlines how significant our commitments in electromobility are, but also particularly rewards the development work put in by HELLA's team. Hybridisation with 48-volt systems offers great potential for CO2 savings. The Dual Voltage Battery Management System will help to bring this idea to life, especially in the compact and mid-range class,' said HELLA company spokesman Dr. Markus Richter, who accepted the award last Monday.

HELLA comprehensively supports customers on the way to electromobility and offers as a subsystem supplier products that support all stages of automotive electrification. HELLA has developed the Dual Voltage Battery Management System especially for mild hybrid vehicles in the compact and mid-range segment. It bundles the conventional, separate core elements of 48 V hybridisation (48 V battery, 12 V battery and DC/DC converter) in a single product with the package space of a conventional lead-acid battery. Depending on the application, the capacity of the installed Li-ion batteries is specifically used in the 12 V or 48 V vehicle electrical system