Hella GmbH : revises its range of bulbs more

Good visibility is the most important criterion for road safety. The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA is therefore continuously working on improving existing lighting systems. Against this background, the company has also revised its range of bulbs for cars, trucks, agricultural machinery and two-wheelers. This is reflected in new carton and blister packaging, as well as a new color scheme. They ensure that product categories such as Standard, Performance, Design and Long Life are recognizable at a glance. Icons and QR codes also provide additional information on service life or light color and show suitable applications and vehicle types.

HELLA has been producing headlamps for over 120 years. With many years of experience in the field of automotive lighting, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio in OEM quality. The company has received various awards for its product range, most recently from Profi Werkstatt (Best Brand 2018) and ETM Verlag (Best Brand Lighting 2018). Today, HELLA installs some 180,000,000 bulbs for halogen and xenon headlamps, as well as for rear lamps, license plate lamps or interior lighting. The lamps are available in blister packs or cardboard boxes from specialist retailers. The blister packs are now transparent both on the front and back. This makes it easier to search for and select the right product. Alternatively, end consumers can also find the right bulb easily with the online configurator www.hella.com/bulbs.