Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hella GmbH : revises its range of bulbs more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:24am EDT
Lippstadt, June 17, 2019. Good visibility is the most important criterion for road safety. The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA is therefore continuously working on improving existing lighting systems. Against this background, the company has also revised its range of bulbs for cars, trucks, agricultural machinery and two-wheelers. This is reflected in new carton and blister packaging, as well as a new color scheme. They ensure that product categories such as Standard, Performance, Design and Long Life are recognizable at a glance. Icons and QR codes also provide additional information on service life or light color and show suitable applications and vehicle types.

HELLA has been producing headlamps for over 120 years. With many years of experience in the field of automotive lighting, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio in OEM quality. The company has received various awards for its product range, most recently from Profi Werkstatt (Best Brand 2018) and ETM Verlag (Best Brand Lighting 2018). Today, HELLA installs some 180,000,000 bulbs for halogen and xenon headlamps, as well as for rear lamps, license plate lamps or interior lighting. The lamps are available in blister packs or cardboard boxes from specialist retailers. The blister packs are now transparent both on the front and back. This makes it easier to search for and select the right product. Alternatively, end consumers can also find the right bulb easily with the online configurator www.hella.com/bulbs.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aCOLRUYT : Spar Comblain reopens its doors after eco-friendly renovation
PU
04:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Scheduled For June 17, 2019
PU
04:49aST BARBARA : 2018-19 Workplace Gender Equality Act Report
PU
04:49aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement - Sihuan Pharmaceutical Is the First Company in China That Has Been Granted the Drug Registration Approval for "Non-PVC Solid-Liquid Double Chamber Bag for Cefodizime Sodium/5% Glucose Injection" and "Non-PVC Solid-Liquid Double Chamber Bag for Cefodizime Sodium/Sodium Chloride Injection"
PU
04:49aCOLRUYT : Brand-new Colruyt store in Sint-Denijs-Westrem creates 40 new jobs
PU
04:49aINDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA : Form 8.3 - INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC
PU
04:49aCOLRUYT : 30th Bio-Planet store opens in the centre of Liège
PU
04:49aCREDIT SUISSE : Statement by Credit Suisse AG
PU
04:49aMITIE : appoints Charles Antelme as Head of Defence
PU
04:49aGN STORE NORD : Celebrating 150 years publicly listed, and every day making life sound better
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Lufthansa shares tumble after warns on profit
2WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
3KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
4BANCO BPM : EXCLUSIVE: Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About