Hellenic Bank Public : Date of the EGM and change of date of the 45th AGM

05/30/2019 | 04:04am EDT

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the 'Bank') announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank will be held on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at Hellenic Bank Headquarters, Corner Limassol Avenue & 200 Athalassa Avenue, Strovolos, 2025 Nicosia, Cyprus, to propose amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank.

The 45th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank will be held on Wednesday 24th July 2019, at the above address and not on 26th June 2019, as previously announced.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LTD

Disclaimer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:03:05 UTC
