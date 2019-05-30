Hellenic Bank Public : Notice for EGM for amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited (the 'Bank') announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing amendments to the Articles of Association of the Bank, will be held at its Registered Office at Corner Limassol Avenue and 200 Athalassa Avenue, Strovolos, 2025 Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

The Notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Proxy Form, are hereby attached.

Copies of the abovementioned documents, either in electronic or in printed form, are available, free of charge, at the Shares & Bonds Registry, Corner Limassol Avenue & 200 Athalassa Avenue, Strovolos, 2025 Nicosia, Cyprus (Tel.: 22500650 / 22500794, Fax: 22500065, E-mail: shares@hellenicbank.com).



The total number of issued shares and voting rights in the Bank on 30 May 2019 is 412.805.076.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED