Hellenic Bank Public : Resignation of Vice-Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited

Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited announces that Mr. Marinos S. Yannopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, submitted his resignation as Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited and as Member of the Risk Management and Integration Committees of the Board of Directors, for personal reasons, with effect from 30th May 2019.



The relevant declaration pursuant to Article 135(2) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law is hereby attached.

HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

