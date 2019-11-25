Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange : Attorney General Fox and MVD Award Grants to Montana Non-Profits

Attorney General Tim Fox and Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Administrator Sarah Garcia awarded four non-profit organizations the Montana Department of Justice's Chrome for Kids Wish Fund grants today. Grant funding comes from sales of Chrome for Kids motorcycle license plates; proceeds are awarded to Montana-based nonprofit organizations to fulfill the wishes of chronically or seriously ill Montana children.

'The start of the holiday season is a great time to thank Montana's motorcycle owners for their generosity, which will impact others in ways beyond measure,' Attorney General Fox said. 'Fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children could empower them to fight even harder against their illnesses just knowing that so many people care,' Fox added.

Chrome for Kids motorcycle license plate costs $35. Each plate donates $20 directly to the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund for Montana-based nonprofit organizations. To view the plate online, visit: https://dojmt.gov/media-item/chrome-for-kids/.

MVD Administrator Sarah Garcia said, 'The continued generosity of Montana motorcycle owners is astounding and the donations to this program provide a bright spot in the lives of so many children who are living with a life-threatening or critical illness. It is heartwarming to be a part of this program, and a proud moment to award such fine organizations with this grant.'

The Chrome for Kids plate was first released in June 2008; more than 7,500 have been sold since then. The grant funds awarded today represented plate donations from July 1, 2017 - June 10, 2019. Including today's awards, a total of $151,500 has been presented through Chrome for Kids grants in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

This year's recipients are:

• Montana Hope Project was started by Montana Highway Patrol troopers in 1984 and is sponsored by the Association of Montana Troopers. Its goal is to make dreams come true for Montana children with a critical or life-threatening illness. Grant amount: $6,000.

• Make-A-Wish® Montana fulfills the special wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have a diagnosed life-threatening medical condition, while including the family in every aspect of their wish. Grant amount: $6,000.

• Cancer Support Community of Montana serves children and adults who have been diagnosed with cancer. CSC offers free programs in a home setting and camps for children; family, friends, and caregivers are invited to participate in its activities. Grant amount: $6,000

• The Bozeman 3 financially supports Gallatin Valley families whose child has received a cancer diagnosis, provides peer support for area families whose children have or have had cancer, and donates to pediatric cancer research organizations. Grant amount: $6,000