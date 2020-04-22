Log in
Heller Capital's Investment in PAAS Advisors is Providing Immediate ROI for Clients

04/22/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heller Capital Group has been showing a strong first half of 2020 with an investment in niche technology procurement firm, PAAS Advisors. PAAS has been saving companies 15-30% of their Technology spend through contract negotiation and procurement data analytics. This is proving to be especially impactful during these unforeseen and unfortunate times.

In December 2019, PAAS Advisors announced the formation of an equity partnership with Heller Capital Group (HCG). HCG made a significant investment in PAAS in exchange for funding for operations and expansion of the flagship platform PAAS360, a SaaS based Procurement Analytics product that involves an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and Human-Based Computation (HBC) to accelerate the prediction of the best optimal price for technology products & services.

Since then, PAAS has continued to prove that it has the experience, ambition, and data to provide immediate return for its clients. "We were impressed with PAAS's leadership team and saw a strategic fit with their business model which will deliver an integrated partnership with our portfolio of technology companies," said Daryl Heller, CEO of Heller Capital Group. Dan Burkholder, President and Chief Culture Officer of Heller Capital Group added, "In PAAS, we see a continuation and extension of our desire to positively impact the life of every single person we meet. The team at PAAS is committed to delivering high levels of excellence in its industry while maintaining a people-first approach to business. We could not be more excited to welcome them to the HCG family."

PAAS is now serving companies across the globe, transforming how procurement gets done in industry, and empowering the indirect procurement sector with real-time information, all while achieving a savings return on average of 7.8x by leveraging PAAS360.

"Many of our clients have limited resources, time and expertise to continuously monitor technology spend and create savings initiatives" said Gary Ritacco, President of PAAS Advisors. "Technology Procurement is complex and having a team of experts, data, and executive relationships with suppliers allows us to optimize the procurement lifecycle, ensuring our clients the best pricing and commercial terms."

About Heller Capital:

Heller Capital Group is a boutique private equity firm with a portfolio of companies in diverse industry sectors along with various private placement holdings headquartered in Lancaster, PA.  Heller Capital Group seeks out assets that provide accelerated equity growth, cash flow and mid to long-term monetization timelines.

For more information, visit www.Hellercg.com

About PAAS Advisors:

Procurement Analytics and Strategy Advisors, or PAAS Advisors came about from the necessity of companies to focus on their core strategic information technology strategy and bring in experts to handle procurement activities in support of Finance & IT Executive leadership. PAAS' combined experience in Procurement, IT leadership, and Technology Sales leadership gives PAAS Advisors a Unique value prop combined with the PAAS360 SaaS Platform.

For more information, visit www.paasadvisors.com 

Contacts: Procurement Analysis & Strategy
Dave Krigger, (412) 352-7681
David.Krigger@paasadvisors.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heller-capitals-investment-in-paas-advisors-is-providing-immediate-roi-for-clients-301045552.html

SOURCE PAAS Advisors


© PRNewswire 2020
