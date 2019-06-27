Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helmsley Charitable Trust Funds Effort to Understand the Role of Stress in Managing Crohn's Disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced a $1.7 million grant to 4YouandMe to explore how tracking stress could predict symptoms of Crohn's disease. Using smartwatches, smart rings, smart scales, and smartphones in a cohort of over 200 people with Crohn's disease, 4YouandMe will track physiological stress signals and correlate these measures with patient-reported symptoms and clinical outcomes. This study aims to provide insights into the role of stress to guide Crohn's disease management.

Living with a chronic, inflammatory condition like Crohn's disease can cause stress and higher rates of depression and anxiety. Because stress measures are subjective, their perceived impact varies by patient – making it difficult to use patients' self-reported outcomes of stress to guide disease management and treatment. Currently, few existing studies explore the effects of stress, mood, and sleep on the progression of disease.  

"Incorporating technology to better understand and manage Crohn's disease is central to Helmsley's goal of empowering all patients to improve their quality of life and care," said Dr. Garabet Yeretssian, Director of Helmsley's Crohn's Disease Program. "4YouandMe will fill a critical gap in disease management by providing a valid, data-driven look at how stress impacts people with Crohn's disease."

Led by experts in health technology, 4YouandMe explores how smartphones and wearable devices can forecast an individual's symptom transitions and enable patients to better manage their conditions. 4YouandMe ultimately plans to develop a forecasting algorithm for Crohn's disease symptoms by using mathematical models that correlate data on patients' stress responses with their symptom changes.

4YouandMe, founded in 2017 to help lower the burden of chronic disease for all people, is led by Dr. Stephen H. Friend, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sage Bionetworks where he was co-founder and President. Prior to founding 4YouandMe, Dr. Friend has held positions at Apple Inc. and Merck, and Co Inc., founded and led Rosetta Inpharmatics, and was an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.

"We are very pleased to be able to study the feasibility of employing wearables to follow stress and how this might be a factor in the flares seen among patients with Crohn's disease," said Dr. Friend. "With our coalition partners at Mount Sinai, Oxford University, Evidation Health, and the Vector Institute, we hope to take the common appreciation that stress plays some role in symptoms of this disease and develop objective measures that individuals might eventually use smartphones and wearables to better co-pilot their own conditions."

Contact: Silan Akgul, sakgul@helmsleytrust.org, 212.953.2854

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helmsley-charitable-trust-funds-effort-to-understand-the-role-of-stress-in-managing-crohns-disease-300876452.html

SOURCE The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pSEVERN BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pEMCORE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pFCC probes whether Sinclair misled agency during failed Tribune deal
RE
04:06pBGC PARTNERS : Updates its Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2019
PR
04:06pMirati Therapeutics Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares
PR
04:06pBROOKS AUTOMATION : to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019
PR
04:06pHUNTINGTON BANCSHARES : Announces Proposed Capital Actions In 2019 Capital Plan
PR
04:06pCALAMP : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04:06pHighwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd
GL
04:06pChiasma Provides Update on Ongoing Mycapssa® Phase 3 Clinical Trials
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About