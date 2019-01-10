Helmsley Spear and Hercules SEZC Collaborate to Secure Commercial Real Estate Records with Blockchain Software

Helmsley Spear, LLC, America’s oldest continuously operating real estate
company founded in 1866, is collaborating with Hercules SEZC, a
cutting-edge, blockchain-based supply chain software company, in the
initial phase of documenting rent rolls for Helmsley Spear’s commercial
leases and providing confidentiality and indisputable historical
building documentation for two of its properties in Lower Manhattan.
The collaboration has the potential to transform rent roll processes
through blockchain technology open approach to database management. This
technology will improve security, privacy, interoperability and smart
contract flow framework with an indisputable digital audit trail.
Of the precedent-setting move, Helmsley Spear President Kent M. Swig
says, “Changing real estate trends, intense competition and increasingly
complex financial considerations require an understanding of investment
and management risk and rewards.”
By adopting public blockchain-based protocols such as Hercules, real
estate businesses can record property transactions, improve property
search processes, speed up pre-lease due diligence and maintain leasing
and property management information, all in real-time.
“Blockchain technology can be the critical connection between technology
systems of real estate companies and other participants in leasing or
property management transactions through the provision of a more open
and shared database for all involved parties,” Helmsley Spear Executive
Oliver Swig also added.
“Incorporating these commands into the Hercules protocol will enhance
data quality and also enable real-time recording and retrieval,”
Hercules SEZC CEO Anthem Blanchard explains.
Working blockchain protocols such as Hercules are continually augmented
by an open source community, enabling seamless management of any value
chain, providing adopters a competitive advantage in an increasing
fast-evolving market. The pioneering Hercules supply chain management
protocol enables data management to be trusted and exchanged in a global
market at a set price of US$.32 per 10,000 data entries.
Additionally, Hercules software can be deployed as a lease and tenancy
solution for secure ways of stabilizing and improving rental income in
properties across a tenancy mix. Other future use goals include:
streamlining expenditure control functions on rates and taxes,
maintenance and capital improvements, recording lease documentation
rules and strategies, risk management, and highlighting cash flow
opportunities.
About HelmsleySpear
Since 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real
estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real
estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate
firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a
full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and
bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides
property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services
including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management;
capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project
development and construction management; preventative maintenance and
engineering; insurance services and appraisal. HelmsleySpear is
independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San
Francisco.
About Hercules, SEZC
Hercules is a Special Economic Zone Company (SEZC) that develops
supply chain management software utilizing public blockchains. The
Hercules platform is decentralized and powered by HERC tokens which are
required to record and validate the supply chain data. Hercules is the
first multilayered, commercial-ready blockchain software that secures
the integrity of its blockchain through proof of human work called Human
Initiated Performance Report (HIPR). Hercules is based in Grand
Cayman.
