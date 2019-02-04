Log in
Helmut Jahn-Designed, Luxury Condominium Tower 1000M Introduces New Selection of Residences Dubbed the “International Collection”

02/04/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Time Equities, Inc. (TEI) and JK Equities of New York, and Chicago-based Oak Capitals, the developers of the ultra-luxury condominium tower 1000M in Chicago, introduce a new selection of residences dubbed the “International Collection.” Responding to a segment of buyer demand for highly efficient condominium plans similar to those found in luxury towers throughout Europe, Asia and Canada, the International Collection will occupy the 41st through 47th floors of the 74-story, Helmut Jahn-designed tower located at 1000 S. Michigan Ave across from Grant Park.

The new floor plans will offer studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 325 to 850 square feet, along with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and Grant Park. Introductory pricing for the 133 International Collection homes starts at $313,000, and 20 of the condominiums have already been sold during an exclusive preview offering, showcasing the high level of interest in the new series. 1000M will feature a total of 421 luxury residences.

“Throughout the successful introduction of 1000M, home buyers have been drawn to the architecture, interior design, amenities, and the grand residences of the building,” said Francis Greenburger, chairman and CEO of TEI. “At the same time, we have observed strong demand for smaller, internationally-scaled condominiums that can serve many different segments of the market. We expect our new International Collection to be a hit with buyers looking for luxury at more accessible price points, as well as those looking to purchase a guest residence, pied-a-terre or investment property.”

1000M’s renowned Chicago-based interior designer Kara Mann, designed the International Collection residents with high-end finishes, fixtures and appliances. Several of the new floor plans will also incorporate space-saving features such as single-wall kitchens and built-in millwork closets.

“In addition to appealing to Chicago buyers, the International Collection is designed to be very attractive to buyers from overseas,” said Jerry Karlik, CEO of JK Equities. “We’re seeing more and more demand among buyers from Europe and Asia, who recognize the value proposition and stability inherent in the Chicago luxury real estate market, and 1000M in particular.”

International Collection homeowners will have full access to 1000M’s 40,000 square feet of world-class amenities, including: an 11th floor library lounge with an outdoor terrace; a spa featuring hot and cold plunge pools, steam room, sauna and Himalayan salt therapy room; an outdoor pool and sundeck; fitness center; golf simulator; coworking space; a 72nd floor winter garden, observation deck and Club 1000 lounge; music conservatory; demonstration kitchen and private dining room; lobby with 24-hour staff; and a concierge.

“The International Collection will open Chicago’s luxury condominium market to a pool of buyers that has been vastly underserved in the current development cycle,” said Mike Golden, president of @properties, the exclusive sales and marketing firm for 1000M. “There are a lot of buyers looking for new construction with luxury finishes, views and amenities, but they do not need a 2,000 square foot home. This is a concept that has been proven around the world and now the time has come in Chicago, and we’re excited to be on the leading edge.”

For more information, visit 1000southmichigan.com or call 312-781-7510. 1000M’s award-winning sales gallery is open by appointment and is located at 1006 S. Michigan Ave.


© Business Wire 2019
