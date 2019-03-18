Help For Children (HFC) Raises $1 Million At Signature New York Benefit To Fight Child Abuse In New York

PwC Recognized As Corporate Honoree For Its Commitment To Helping HFC End This Invisible Epidemic

Help For Children (HFC) today announced that it raised $1 million at its 21st annual HFC New York Benefit to Fight Child Abuse held last week in New York City. The exclusive evening, which took place at The Pool (the former Four Seasons restaurant) located in the landmark setting of the Seagram Building, united leaders from the alternative investment industry for HFC’s important mission – the prevention and treatment of child abuse.

"The unique surroundings of this year’s HFC New York Benefit elevated our 21st annual fundraiser to a truly first-class night for HFC, and a fitting tribute to our Corporate Honoree PwC,” said Dean Backer, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Chair of the HFC Global Board. "We were moved by the support displayed last night by the hedge fund community and are grateful to the entire alternative investment industry for making the fight against child abuse their cause.”

During the course of the evening, Mr. Backer spoke to a room full of HFC supporters, thanking them for helping raise the $1 million and for their generous support over the past 21 years. Since its inception in 1998, HFC New York has distributed more than $22 million to organizations in metropolitan New York City that work with children and families to prevent and treat child abuse.

Mr. Backer also recognized the evening’s Corporate Honoree, PwC. PwC, the second largest professional services firm and one of the Big Four auditors, was selected as this year’s Corporate Honoree because of its stalwart support of Help For Children’s mission at all levels of the organization. In addition to its generous monetary support as an Outstanding Heart HFC Global Sponsor, PwC executives serve on the HFC Global Board, its Events and Grants Committees and in HFC’s Young Professionals groups.

“PwC is proud to partner with Help For Children in the fight against child abuse in New York and across so many other cities where HFC does amazing and inspiring work,” said Will Taggart, Partner, PwC and HFC Global Board Member. “Giving back to the communities where we live and work is integral to the PwC culture, and HFC provides a unique and rewarding opportunity to make a tangible and significant impact in the lives of vulnerable children, directly in the communities we serve.”

HFC premiered its much-anticipated 2019 “Why HFC?” video at the event which can be viewed here. Sponsors of the HFC New York Benefit to Fight Child Abuse include: HEADLINE SPONSOR: EY; PRESENTING SPONSOR: PwC; PARTING GIFT SPONSOR: Schulte Roth & Zabel; LEAD SPONSORS: Anna & Dean Backer, Deloitte, Graham Capital Management, Eminence, Ropes & Gray, Senator Investment Group, Tudor Investment Corporation, Two Sigma; EVENT SPONSORS: Proskauer, SS&C, Universal E-Business Solutions; BENEFACTORS: Ares Management, Capstone Investment, EvensonBest, Insider, MKP Capital Management, ParkRiver Fund Solutions, Samlyn Capital, Wells Fargo; PATRONS: Angelo, Gordon & Co., BTIG, Castle Rock Management, CBRE, Citi, Enfusion, FinServ Consulting, JSB Partners, MJE Advisors, Peregrine Communications, Pershing Square Capital, Sidley Austin, Stabilis Capital, Ted Moudis Associates, Untracht Early, Withum, Wilshire Phoenix, York Capital Management.

Event Photos | Global Sponsors

About Help For Children

Help For Children (HFC), a not-for-profit established by Hedge Funds Care in 1998, is a global foundation supported by the alternative investment community, including hedge fund, private equity and venture capital sectors. HFC provides grants to the most effective and efficient child abuse prevention and treatment interventions in thirteen locations across seven countries, making the world a safer place for children. Since its inception, HFC has invested more than $53 million in child abuse prevention and treatment programs, impacting more than 80,000 children’s lives last year alone. A major portion of HFC’s funding comes from HFC Global Sponsors (below). Their year-long corporate partnerships provide critical funds to HFC’s efforts to fight child abuse. For more information, visit www.hfc.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005798/en/