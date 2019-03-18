Help For Children (HFC) Raises $1 Million At Signature New York Benefit To Fight Child Abuse In New York

Help
For Children (HFC) today announced that it raised $1 million at its
21st annual HFC New York Benefit to Fight Child Abuse held last
week in New York City. The exclusive evening, which took place at The
Pool (the former Four Seasons restaurant) located in the landmark
setting of the Seagram Building, united leaders from the alternative
investment industry for HFC’s important mission – the prevention and
treatment of child abuse.
"The unique surroundings of this year’s HFC New York Benefit elevated
our 21st annual fundraiser to a truly first-class night for HFC, and a
fitting tribute to our Corporate Honoree PwC,” said Dean Backer,
Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Chair of the HFC Global Board.
"We were moved by the support displayed last night by the hedge fund
community and are grateful to the entire alternative investment industry
for making the fight against child abuse their cause.”
During the course of the evening, Mr. Backer spoke to a room full of HFC
supporters, thanking them for helping raise the $1 million and for their
generous support over the past 21 years. Since its inception in 1998,
HFC New York has distributed more than $22 million to organizations in
metropolitan New York City that work with children and families to
prevent and treat child abuse.
Mr. Backer also recognized the evening’s Corporate Honoree, PwC. PwC,
the second largest professional services firm and one of the Big Four
auditors, was selected as this year’s Corporate Honoree because of its
stalwart support of Help For Children’s mission at all levels of the
organization. In addition to its generous monetary support as an
Outstanding Heart HFC Global Sponsor, PwC executives serve on the HFC
Global Board, its Events and Grants Committees and in HFC’s Young
Professionals groups.
“PwC is proud to partner with Help For Children in the fight against
child abuse in New York and across so many other cities where HFC does
amazing and inspiring work,” said Will Taggart, Partner, PwC and HFC
Global Board Member. “Giving back to the communities where we live and
work is integral to the PwC culture, and HFC provides a unique and
rewarding opportunity to make a tangible and significant impact in the
lives of vulnerable children, directly in the communities we serve.”
HFC premiered its much-anticipated 2019 “Why HFC?” video at the event
which can be viewed here.
Sponsors of the HFC New York Benefit to Fight Child Abuse include:
HEADLINE SPONSOR: EY; PRESENTING SPONSOR: PwC; PARTING GIFT SPONSOR:
Schulte Roth & Zabel; LEAD SPONSORS: Anna & Dean Backer, Deloitte,
Graham Capital Management, Eminence, Ropes & Gray, Senator Investment
Group, Tudor Investment Corporation, Two Sigma; EVENT SPONSORS:
Proskauer, SS&C, Universal E-Business Solutions; BENEFACTORS: Ares
Management, Capstone Investment, EvensonBest, Insider, MKP Capital
Management, ParkRiver Fund Solutions, Samlyn Capital, Wells Fargo;
PATRONS: Angelo, Gordon & Co., BTIG, Castle Rock Management, CBRE, Citi,
Enfusion, FinServ Consulting, JSB Partners, MJE Advisors, Peregrine
Communications, Pershing Square Capital, Sidley Austin, Stabilis
Capital, Ted Moudis Associates, Untracht Early, Withum, Wilshire
Phoenix, York Capital Management.
Event
Photos | Global
Sponsors
About Help For Children
Help For Children (HFC), a not-for-profit established by Hedge Funds
Care in 1998, is a global foundation supported by the alternative
investment community, including hedge fund, private equity and venture
capital sectors. HFC provides grants to the most effective and efficient
child abuse prevention and treatment interventions in thirteen locations
across seven countries, making the world a safer place for children.
Since its inception, HFC has invested more than $53 million in child
abuse prevention and treatment programs, impacting more than 80,000
children’s lives last year alone. A major portion of HFC’s funding comes
from HFC Global Sponsors (below). Their year-long corporate partnerships
provide critical funds to HFC’s efforts to fight child abuse. For more
information, visit www.hfc.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005798/en/