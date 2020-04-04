Help in coronavirus crisis should come from European level - ECB

Log in
04/04/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

Help to euro zone members struggling under the weight of the coronavirus crisis should come from the European level, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Greek newspaper To Vima in an interview.

"This is not just a question of European solidarity, but also makes sense from an economic standpoint," Schnabel was quoted on Saturday as saying.

"The issuance of one-off 'coronabonds' is one possibility," Schnabel said. "There are other instruments that could be used, like an EU rescue fund or measures involving the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank."

To read the full text of the interview, please click on: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200404~5233e69a1f.en.html

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

