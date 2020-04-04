Help in coronavirus crisis should come from European level - ECB

"This is not just a question of European solidarity, but also makes sense from an economic standpoint," Schnabel was quoted on Saturday as saying.

"The issuance of one-off 'coronabonds' is one possibility," Schnabel said. "There are other instruments that could be used, like an EU rescue fund or measures involving the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank."

To read the full text of the interview, please click on: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200404~5233e69a1f.en.html

