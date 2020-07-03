Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Helping Businesses Redefine Sales Processes Using Sales Force Effectiveness Analytics | Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the role of sales force effectiveness in redefining sales processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005125/en/

Imperatives to Improve Sales Force Effectiveness (Graphic: Business Wire)

Imperatives to Improve Sales Force Effectiveness (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how our sales force effectiveness solutions combined with advanced analytics techniques can help you thrive in today’s competitive environment.

The sudden decline in sales has encouraged businesses across all industries to realign their sales processes with an analytical strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, businesses across the world are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Notably, conventional sales models have resulted in an increase in acquisition costs. However, businesses have now realized the benefits of sales force effectiveness analytics and the need to revamp sales strategies to drive growth while reducing costs.

Devising sales strategies but not measuring sales force effectiveness is of no use. Request a free proposal to learn more about our sales force effectiveness solutions.

According to Quantzig’s salesforce analytics experts, “To succeed in the current business milieu, businesses need to focus on the basics and analyze factors that impact sales force effectiveness.”

Imperatives to Improve Sales Force Effectiveness

Building an efficient sales force means shifting the focus from improving profits to addressing the customers’ challenges, which creates a win-win situation for both the employees and customers. To redefine sales processes and improve sales force effectiveness, businesses must-

#1: Enable sales representatives to identify the customers’ challenges

#2: Simplify the sales process to make it easy to understand and execute

#3: Deliver value to customers

Book a FREE solution demo to learn how our sales analytics platforms can help you improve sales outcomes.

With dynamic customer demands, businesses must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay ahead of the competitors. But it’s important to note, sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative rather it is an ongoing process that deserves profound dedication to increase sales. And now every business has realized the need to devise a strategy to improve sales force effectiveness to thrive in the market. Read the complete success story to learn more about our sales analytics capabilities:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aFINNAIR OYJ : raises $575 million in rights issue
RE
09:47aTARANIS RESOURCES INC. : - Ombudsperson Outlines Plan and Timeline to Complete Bulk Sample Application at Thor
AQ
09:47aHEATHERDALE RESOURCES : Expands Technical Team
AQ
09:47aSIEM OFFSHORE INC. : - Agreement reached with the Canadian lenders
AQ
09:47aDCP MIDSTREAM LP : Giving Back, DCP Midstream Announces Charity Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project
AQ
09:47aANOVA METALS LIMITED : - Expiry of Unlisted Options
AQ
09:47aEMMERSON RESOURCES : Investor update presentation
AQ
09:47aCHALICE GOLD MINES LIMITED : - Release of Securities Subject to Voluntary Escrow
AQ
09:47aARDEA RESOURCES : Board Changes
AQ
09:46aKRISENERGY : announces change to Board of Directors and Board Committees
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report
5DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group