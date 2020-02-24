Log in
Helping People Along with the Environment: Astral Power Brings Solar Energy to The Cancer Resource Center

02/24/2020 | 08:34am EST

ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Power, Inc. announced a new community partnership with the Cancer Resource Center (CRC) of the Finger Lakes, where Astral Power will help supply local, clean, and renewable energy to this local organization dedicated to create and sustain a community of support for people affected by cancer.

"We are proud to be able to support the CRC's mission, as it is very honorable one. Cancer is a deeply impactful disease not only for the individual affected, but also their family and friends." says Thom Smith, President at Astral Power. "Partnering with CRC will help stretch and increase donation dollars to help provide the resources and comfort that these individuals need."

Community solar allows anyone — from homeowners or renters to non-profit organizations — in the utility's service area to subscribe to a share of the farm and receive energy credits that reduce their electric bill. Because there is no fee to enroll and no long-term contract, subscribers can take advantage of the program with no risk. Astral Power currently provides access to multiple solar farms in the New York state, with each farm able to produce power for more than 300 households.

"We are thrilled that community members have responded by coming on board with solar to make our environment cleaner, while at the same time helping CRC continue to provide support services free of charge so that no one faces cancer alone.  It's been easy to enroll and Astral Power has been great to work with.  We look forward to a strong ongoing partnership", says Marilee Murphy, CRC Executive Director.

About Astral Power: Astral Power provides access to locally produced clean energy from solar farms to households at a lower cost than their utility. By handling everything from initial enrollment to billing and support, Astral Power guarantees savings on its customers' utility bills without any hassle.

Learn about how Astral Power helps lower utility costs by visiting www.astralpower.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes: The Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes is here so that no one has to face cancer alone. We're a local organization, serving individuals in and around Tompkins County, NY. Our goal is to create an inclusive, welcoming community in which the perspectives and needs of all those we serve are heard and respected. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kristy Tan
717.382.8868
234697@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-people-along-with-the-environment-astral-power-brings-solar-energy-to-the-cancer-resource-center-301009434.html

SOURCE Astral Power


© PRNewswire 2020
