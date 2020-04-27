Helping you to stay fit and healthy at home and work: NUJ webinar

This online workshop by Caroline Holmes, for NUJ members, sets out ideas and strategies to deal positively with some of the challenges they are facing because of Covid 19. The focus is not just about surviving at work and home, but how to thrive, be productive, and positive throughout this uncertain time.

The short webinar will help you to understand why it is important to be physically and mentally fit, identify some of the challenges that you are dealing with and explore some ideas and tips for helping you learn how to live and work in a healthier way.

This is the first in a series of NUJ webinars and will include stage 1 of the rep's training programme and a health & safety workshop. Check the training page of the NUJ website and NUJActive for more details.