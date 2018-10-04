Helsinki Building Up: Helsinki High-Rise Competition finalized

The Helsinki High-rise Competition has been finalized. YIT’s proposal
Trigoni has been put forward as the winner of the international Pasila
Tower Area architecture and implementation competition.
Helsinki High-rise competition proposal Trigoni by YIT. View towards Tower Square. Picture: YIT in collaboration with Architects Lahdelma & Mahlamäki Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Helsinki High-rise competition, organized by the Finnish Government
organization Senate Properties and the City of Helsinki, sought a
high-quality design to form the basis of the city plan for the Pasila
Tower Area, as well as an implementer for the so-called Start-Up Area,
where the construction of the Tower Area is planned to begin in
2020–2021. The winner of the competition will be asked to sign a
contract for the purchase of the project’s launch area.
The winning proposal Trigoni comprises nine tower buildings to be built
on the south side of Pasila Bridge. Two of the towers, comprising 51 and
40 storeys respectively, are to be located in the Start-Up Area. The
Start-Up Area has a permitted building volume of approximately 67,000
floor square metres, encompassing commercial premises, office spaces and
homes. The value of the Start-Up Area will be approximately 500 million
euros. The entire Tower Area consists of 150,000 to 200,000 floor square
metres, including residential, commercial and office premises.
“Helsinki is in the middle of an ambitious transformation. Helsinki
offers as an investment environment the perfect mix of economic, social
and ecological sustainability. The openness and flexibility of business
and administration – and society as a whole – is a key element in
Helsinki. The strategically placed Pasila Tower Area will be a fine
addition to Helsinki. YIT’s competition entry provides us with an
excellent basis for versatile and dense urban development,” says the
Mayor of Helsinki, Mr Jan Vapaavuori.
”The excellent result of the Helsinki High-rise Competition shows once
again the strength of sincere co-operation between the City of Helsinki,
the Finnish State and private companies. The aim of Central Pasila
construction is to improve the competitiveness of Helsinki and the
entire Helsinki metropolitan area. Its location, near to the Helsinki
central business district, is not only a major public transport
crossroads but also a direct connection with the Helsinki Airport
creating optimal conditions” states Mr Jari Sarjo, CEO of Senate
Properties.
Strategically placed Pasila
Pasila – a rapidly changing major development area three kilometres
north of the inner city, where the central business district of Helsinki
is expanding – is already known for its national convention venues,
state agencies, corporate headquarters and powerful clusters in the
fields of finance, telecoms, health technology and media as well as
Finland’s largest indoor sports arena.
Strategically placed Pasila is already superbly connected to public
transportation and in 10 years, there will be 900 trains, 400 trams and
850 buses operated every single day – almost 50 million passengers per
year. The Central Pasila Area is already in the middle of massive
growth, supported by the Finnish Government and the City of Helsinki as
the original landowners. They have already begun to invest in the
Central Pasila Area and the total investment will be worth 250 million
euros by 2021. By 2040, Pasila will be home to approximately 30,000
residents and provide jobs for more than 50,000 people. The number of
jobs is set to double and the number of residents will almost triple
compared to today’s levels. There will be over half a million square
metres of new office and commercial space.
The most functional city in the world in the middle of transformation
The well-reachable Helsinki is one of the fastest growing metropolises
in Europe. By 2050, the population of Helsinki metropolitan area will
increase from the current 1,450,000 to over 1,800,000. In the next two
decades, dozens of billions will be invested in smart construction and
an even more effective urban transportation system, especially in rail
infrastructure. Helsinki is also a forerunner in energy efficiency and a
strong hub for start-up activities.
The winner proposal Trigoni of the Helsinki High-rise Competition will
be presented at the Helsinki Finland Stand (B1.320) at Expo Real on
Tuesday, 9 October 2018, at 10.00.
