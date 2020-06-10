Log in
Helsinn Group supports Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation's COVID Impacts Cancer fund

06/10/2020 | 08:30am EDT

Helsinn Group supports Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation’s COVID Impacts Cancer fund

Lugano, Switzerland, June 10, 2020 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care and rare disease products, today announces that Helsinn is supporting Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation’s COVID Impacts Cancer fund, with a donation of US$100,000.

The COVID Impacts Cancer campaign is an emergency initiative powered by Conquer Cancer and was created to support cancer patients, oncologists, and their care teams by providing educational resources and information to help patients continue to receive high-quality care throughout, and in the aftermath, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the campaign will help fund the ASCO Survey on COVID-19 in Oncology Registry (ASCO Registry) which aims to help the cancer community learn more about the patterns of symptoms and severity of COVID-19 among patients with cancer, as well as how COVID-19 is impacting the delivery of cancer care and patient outcomes. The ASCO Registry is designed to collect both baseline and follow-up data on how the virus impacts cancer care and cancer patient outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic and into 2021.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, and Board Member of Conquer Cancer, commented: “We are pleased to support Conquer Cancer’s COVID Impacts Cancer fund, a great initiative, which will benefit cancer patients and oncologists during these unprecedented times. The work Conquer Cancer are doing to help the whole cancer community is vital and the ASCO Registry, in particular, will be invaluable to help physicians learn about the impact of COVID-19 on cancer patients and ensure we are well placed to protect these vulnerable patients should any future pandemics occur.”

“Helsinn has long been dedicated to conquering cancer by supporting research,” said Nancy R. Daly, MS, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Conquer Cancer. “We are grateful for the generous gift to the COVID Impacts Cancer fund, which is providing important resources for everyone impacted by cancer and equipping doctors with the vital information they need to care for patients everywhere.”

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately-owned Swiss Pharma Company which, since 1976, has been improving the lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group has an extensive portfolio of marketed innovative cancer and rare disease therapies, a robust drug development pipeline and ambitions to further accelerate its growth through in-licensing and acquisition to address unmet medical needs. Helsinn operates a unique integrated licensing business model, achieving success with over 80 long-standing partners in 190 countries, who share our values. The Group’s pharmaceutical business (Helsinn Healthcare) is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. (Helsinn Therapeutics US) and China (Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China) which market the Group’s products directly in these countries. The Group has additional operating subsidiaries in Switzerland (Helsinn Advanced Synthesis, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer) and Ireland (Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals, a drug product manufacturer). Helsinn Investment Fund was created to enhance the future of healthcare by providing funding and strategic support to innovative companies.

Helsinn Group plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About Conquer Cancer

Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation funds research into every facet of cancer to benefit every patient, everywhere. In 1964, seven oncologists created the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), now a global network of nearly 45,000 cancer professionals. As ASCO’s foundation, Conquer Cancer helps turn science into a sigh of relief for patients around the world by supporting groundbreaking research and education across cancer’s full continuum.

For more information, visit CONQUER.ORG

For more information:

Helsinn Group Media Contact:

Paola Bonvicini

Group Head of Communication

Lugano, Switzerland

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: Info-hhc@helsinn.com

For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
