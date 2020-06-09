Log in
Helsinn announces launch of oral formulation of Akynzeo® in China

06/09/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Lugano, Switzerland, June 9, 2020 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care and rare disease products, is pleased to announce that the oral formulation of Akynzeo® for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) has been launched in China.

Helsinn’s partner Mundipharma (China) Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. has exclusive marketing, promotion and sale rights for the oral formulation of Akynzeo® in China. Helsinn is responsible for supplying the drug and co-detailing the product in Shanghai while retaining all international development rights, including clinical development activities.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO commented: “Helsinn is committed to helping as many patients alleviate the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy as possible. CINV is a significant burden for cancer patients and their families and so we are pleased that Akynzeo® will now be made available to patients in China.”

ENDS

About Akynzeo® in China
Akynzeo® - netupitant and palonosetron hydrochloride capsules (0.3 g netupitant/0.5 mg palonosetron) was approved on Aug 2th, 2019 in China and is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

About the Helsinn Group
Helsinn is a privately-owned Swiss Pharma Company which, since 1976, has been improving the lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group has an extensive portfolio of marketed innovative cancer and rare disease therapies, a robust drug development pipeline and ambitions to further accelerate its growth through in-licensing and acquisition to address unmet medical needs. Helsinn operates a unique integrated licensing business model, achieving success with over 80 long-standing partners in 190 countries, who share our values. The Group’s pharmaceutical business (Helsinn Healthcare) is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. (Helsinn Therapeutics US) and China (Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China) which market the Group’s products directly in these countries. The Group has additional operating subsidiaries in Switzerland (Helsinn Advanced Synthesis, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer) and Ireland (Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals, a drug product manufacturer). Helsinn Investment Fund was created to enhance the future of healthcare by providing funding and strategic support to innovative companies.

Helsinn Group plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com  

For more information:
Helsinn Group Media Contact
Paola Bonvicini
Group Head of Communication
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21
Info-hhc@helsinn.com

For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
