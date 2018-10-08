Log in
Helvetica Property Investors AG: Initial Offering for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Real Estate Fund begins today

10/08/2018 | 09:15am CEST


EQS Group-Media / 08.10.2018 / 09:12

Press Release

Initial Offering for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Real Estate Fund begins today

  • Zurich, October 8, 2018 - The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity (HSO) Real Estate fund following a hybrid investment strategy HSO launches its Initial offering today.
  • HSO is Switzerland's first Real Estate Fund to combine high capital value potential with stable income.

From October 8 to 26, 2018, 12:00 CET, Helvetica Property will be launching the initial issue of up to CHF 65 million for the HSO fund. The aim of the issue is the acquisition of a high-quality real estate portfolio. The portfolio is already secured by the Fund Manager and has a total volume of around CHF 124 million and consists of 8 properties located in well-developed locations in the Greater Zurich and Basel areas.

The portfolio ideally represents the two-step hybrid investment strategy followed by the HSO fund, namely commercial real estate with high value appreciation potential and properties with special usages and long-term lease contracts. This hybrid strategy combines capital value potential with stable earnings to achieve an attractive risk-adjusted investment return.

The profound experience of the Fund Manager, with considerable experience in adding value to real estate, ensures the implementation of the investment strategy.

The Fund Manager aims to achieve a dividend of 5% after the first fiscal year 2019. The HSO Fund's portfolio is also expected to continue to grow and reach a volume of at least CHF 500 million, within five years. Listing of the fund is expected by year 2023, at latest.

KEY FACTS INITIAL OFFERING

Issue volume
Maximum 65'000 units

Issue price per units
CHF 101.50 net

Minimum subscription
1'000 units

Subscription period
October 8 until October 26, 2018, 12.00 CET

Payment date
November 1, 2018

Security no.
43472505

ISIN
CH0434725054

Fund Manager
Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich

Custodian Bank
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, 1001 Lausanne

Audit
PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich

Distribution
Helvetica Property Investors AG, Zurich
Vontobel Asset Management AG, Zurich
 

 

All relevant documents related to the Initial offering are available at http://www.swissfunddata.ch/ or can be accessed with the Fund Manager or HelveticaProperty.com respectively.

This announcement does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a and Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Hans R. Holdener
CEO und Managing Partner
Tel. + 41 43 544 70 80
E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com

Gianni Peduzzi
CFO, Head Corporate Services
Tel. + 41 43 544 70 84
E-Mail gp@helveticaproperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

 

About Helvetica Property Investors AG

Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for both the Helvetica Swiss Commercial and the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity real estate fund.

About Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund

The Helvetica Swiss Opportunity fund (HSO) is a regulated open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law, which is authorized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA, and is open to qualified investors. The fund invests in commercial real estate and pursues a hybrid investment strategy in good locations throughout Switzerland. The focus of the fund is on commercial real estate with high potential for value appreciation and properties with special usages and stable long-term rental income. The hybrid strategy combines high capital value appreciation potential with stable income to achieve an attractive risk-adjusted return.

 

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SVTQSTSHBG
Document title: Initial Offering for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Real Estate Fund begins today

Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG
Key word(s): Real estate

End of Corporate News

731041  08.10.2018 

© EQS 2018
