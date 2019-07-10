Log in
Helvetica Property Investors AG: Next capital increase planned for the HSC real estate fund

07/10/2019 | 03:20am EDT


EQS Group-Media / 10.07.2019 / 09:11

Media Release

Next capital increase planned for the HSC real estate fund

Zurich, 10 July 2019 - The fund management company Helvetica Property intends to carry out the last capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Commercial Immobilienfonds (HSC) in autumn before the fund is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The issue proceeds will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio.

Since its inception, the portfolio of the HSC Fund has been continuously expanded into an attractive, diversified and high-quality real estate portfolio. The fund's properties are located in Swiss urban areas and generate sustainable returns. This ensures an attractive and stable dividend with a low debt financing ratio.

The capital increase is destined to make further successful acquisitions for the HSC fund and to continue supporting the growth of the fund.

The listing of the HSC Fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange is planned for the last quarter of 2019. Until then, the fund will continue to be traded OTC by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

Details of the capital increase will be provided in a separate announcement at the beginning of the issue period.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Hans R. Holdener
CEO and Managing Partner
Phone + 41 43 544 70 80
E-Mail hrh@HelveticaProperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com


Financial statements are available on the website of the fund manager http://www.HelveticaProperty.com or www.swissfunddata.ch

 

About Helvetica Property

Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund management company and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund.

/ / / / / /

About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix.

 

Disclaimer

This media release does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange nor a prospectus, simplified prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act. The documents solely relevant for an investment decision can be obtained from Helvetica Property Investors AG.




Contact:
Hans R. Holdener
CEO and Managing Partner
Phone + 41 43 544 70 80
E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com
Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CETOKDHIIE
Document title: Next capital increase planned for the HSC real estate fund

Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG
Key word(s): Finance

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Helvetica Property Investors AG
Gartenstrasse 23
8002 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 544 7080
E-mail: office@helveticaproperty.com
Internet: www.HelveticaProperty.com
ISIN: CH0335507932
Valor: A2DXEX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 839057

 
End of News EQS Group Media

839057  10.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
