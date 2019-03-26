Log in
Helvetica Property Investors AG: Successful Capital Increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund

03/26/2019 | 04:10am EDT


EQS Group-Media / 26.03.2019 / 09:03

Media Release

Successful Capital Increase of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund

Zurich, March 26, 2019 - Helvetica Property announces that the capital increase of Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC) was significantly oversubscribed and thus successfully completed. The issue proceeds amount to approximately CHF 75 million.

The capital increase, set in the period between March 4 and 22, 2019, again attracted solid interest among investors and was oversubscribed. In addition to subscriptions from existing investors, new investors will also be served and included in the circle of investors.

The capital increase was carried out on a best-effort basis as part of a subscription offer in Switzerland. During the subscription period, no official subscription rights trading took place. With a subscription ratio of four to one, 694 856 new shares were subscribed within the subscription period expiring on March 22, 2019 at an issue price of CHF 110.66 per share. As of this date, 3 474 281 traded shares will be in circulation and traded OTC by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

"The successful raising of new capital in a highly competitive market cannot be taken for granted. The high demand for the HSC Fund from professional as well as new investors makes me incredibly proud", says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner

The new shares will be paid and issued on March 28, 2019. The equity proceeds will be used for the further expansion of the high-quality real estate portfolio in Switzerland. Due to already secured properties and the existing acquisition pipeline, the equity from the capital increase will be invested rapidly.

All relevant documents relating to the capital increase can be obtained at www.HelveticaProperty.com or www.swissfunddata.ch


FOR MORE INFORMATION
Hans R. Holdener
CEO and Managing Partner
Phone + 41 43 544 70 80
E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

 

 

Allocation of the capital increase  
Number of effective new shares to be issued 694 856
Issuing price CHF 110.66 net per share
Total shares outstanding 3 474 281 as per March 28, 2019
Trading of shares 694 856 new shares are traded OTC by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne, starting March 28, 2019
Payment date March 28, 2019
Securities number 33550793
ISIN CH0335507932
Ticker Symbol of the shares HelvSwissComm
 

 

About Helvetica Property Investors AG

Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund.

/ / / / / /

About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix.

 

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BMTEYYFHEH
Document title: Media Release - Successful Capital Increase of the HSC Fund

Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG
Key word(s): Finance

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Helvetica Property Investors AG
Gartenstrasse 23
8002 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 544 7080
E-mail: office@helveticaproperty.com
Internet: www.HelveticaProperty.com
ISIN: CH0335507932
Valor: A2DXEX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group Media

791579  26.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
