Helvetica Property: Successful acquisition of a special pharmaceutical logistics property by Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund - further investment properties in the final phase of the acquisition review

Press release 14 August 2020



Successful acquisition of a special pharmaceutical logistics property by Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund - further investment properties in the final phase of the acquisition review



Zurich, 14 August 2020 - As planned, the fund management company Helvetica Property was able to transfer a special logistics property purchased in November 2019 to the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund (HSO Fund). The property, which was newly constructed in 2020 by Methabau, has a market value of around CHF 15.2 million and is fully let to a European pharmaceutical logistics company on a long-term 15-year lease agreement.

The property with 5,900 square meters of lettable space is let to NextPharma Logistics GmbH. The company will use the building as a pharmaceutical distribution warehouse for Switzerland. The annual rental income amounts to approximately CHF 0.7 million and the lease agreement runs without break option until 2035.

As originally planned, the building was completed and handed over to the tenant in July 2020. This meant that there was nothing to hinder the takeover by the HSO Fund. As agreed in the contract, the property was transferred to the portfolio of the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund on 10 August 2020 with effect on income upon payment of the remaining purchase price.

The portfolio value of the HSO Fund thus increases to around CHF 66 million. The fund management company is working on the acquisition of further properties, which will further improve the diversification of the fund launched in November 2019.

The fund management company expects a positive result for the first half of 2020. The revaluation result will be positive. The detailed semi-annual report 2020 for the Helvetica Swiss Opportunity Fund will be published on 31 August 2020.

Based on the provisional good result, despite the COVID-19 related restrictions, and the positive assessment for the current half year, as well as the assumption that further attractive properties can be purchased in Q4 2020, the fund management company currently expects a dividend distribution for the 2020 financial year in the range of CHF 4.50 to 4.75 per fund share.

