Helvetica Property plans capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund)

Zurich, February 18, 2020 - The fund management company Helvetica Property intends to carry out a further capital increase with subscription rights for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund; ISIN CH0495275668) in March 2020. The proceeds of the capital increase will be used to further expand the high-quality real estate portfolio.

The exact details of the planned capital increase will be announced in early March 2020.

The aim of the capital increase is to attract additional funds for the purchase of attractive properties. The fund management company has been able to secure an investment volume of about CHF 32 million for short-term acquisitions. In addition, the fund management company is negotiating, in part exclusively, the purchase of additional properties throughout Switzerland with a total volume of over CHF 120 million.

The HSL Fund is traded over-the-counter by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

The HSL Fund invests in residential properties throughout Switzerland, with a clear focus where both regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and a positive population development is expected. The investment focus of the HSL Fund is on older and new properties as well as properties in need of maintenance and repair, which have the potential to increase in value through active Asset Management and the reduction of vacancies. The HSL Fund also focuses on locations that are easy to let and have good public and private transport connections.

