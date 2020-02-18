Log in
Helvetica Property plans capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund)

02/18/2020 | 01:05am EST

Media Release

Helvetica Property plans capital increase for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund)

Zurich, February 18, 2020 - The fund management company Helvetica Property intends to carry out a further capital increase with subscription rights for Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund; ISIN CH0495275668) in March 2020. The proceeds of the capital increase will be used to further expand the high-quality real estate portfolio.

Terms and conditions
The exact details of the planned capital increase will be announced in early March 2020.

Objective
The aim of the capital increase is to attract additional funds for the purchase of attractive properties. The fund management company has been able to secure an investment volume of about CHF 32 million for short-term acquisitions. In addition, the fund management company is negotiating, in part exclusively, the purchase of additional properties throughout Switzerland with a total volume of over CHF 120 million.

Trading
The HSL Fund is traded over-the-counter by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Lausanne.

Fund portrait
The HSL Fund invests in residential properties throughout Switzerland, with a clear focus where both regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and a positive population development is expected. The investment focus of the HSL Fund is on older and new properties as well as properties in need of maintenance and repair, which have the potential to increase in value through active Asset Management and the reduction of vacancies. The HSL Fund also focuses on locations that are easy to let and have good public and private transport connections.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael Müller

Salman Baday

Chief Executive Officer

Head Sales Schweiz

Phone +41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 95

E-Mail mm@HelveticaProperty.com

sb@HelveticaProperty.com

All press releases can be found at www.HelveticaProperty.com

About Helvetica Property

Helvetica Property is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients.

About Helvetica Swiss Living

Helvetica Swiss Living (HSL Fund) is a regulated contractual investment fund under Swiss law approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and open to qualified investors only. The HSL Fund invests in residential real estate throughout Switzerland, with a clear focus on areas where regional and national economic centres are easily accessible and a positive population development is expected. The investment focus of the HSL Fund is on older and new properties as well as buildings in need of maintenance and repair, which have the potential to increase in value through active Asset Management and the reduction of vacancies. Ticker Symbol HSL; Valor 49527566; ISIN CH0495275668.

Disclaimer

This media release does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor a prospectus, a simplified prospectus or Key Investor Information Document (KIID) within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act. The units of the HSL Fund may not be publicly offered or advertised in Switzerland. The documents that are solely relevant for an investment decision, the prospectus and the simplified prospectus, can be obtained free of charge from the fund management company.




