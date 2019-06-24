Log in
Hemisphere Media : Announces Participation at the Bernstein 6th Annual Future of Media Summit

06/24/2019 | 08:39am EDT

MIAMI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ('Hemisphere' or the 'Company'), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms, today announced that Alan J. Sokol, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein 6th Annual Future of Media Summit being held at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY on June 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.

There will be a listen-only live webcast of the presentation, and a replay will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of www.hemispheretv.com.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

Contact:

Edelman Financial Communications for Hemisphere Media GroupDanielle O'Brien
(212) 704-8166
Danielle.obrien@edelman.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemisphere-media-group-announces-participation-at-the-bernstein-6th-annual-future-of-media-summit-300873183.html

SOURCE Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 12:39:01 UTC
