Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hemlo Explorers Appoints Exploration Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Hemlo Explorers Appoints Exploration Manager May 20, 2020

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the 'Company') (TSXV:HMLO) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dan McCormack, P.Geo. has been appointed Exploration Manager of the Company. Mr. McCormack will lead the exploration programs at the Pic and North Limb projects near Hemlo, Ontario.

Mr. McCormack has spent over 30 years in grassroots and advanced mineral exploration and mine production, including serving as an officer and director of a number of companies. He was a Director and Vice President of Vault Minerals Inc., and was a consultant to Queenston Mining Inc. that was sold to Osisko Mining Ltd. in 2012. Mr. McCormack more recently held positions with Osisko Mining Ltd., and then was General Superintendent of Exploration for Yamana Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. at Canadian Malartic Corporation's Kirkland and Malartic properties in Ontario and Quebec during the advancement of the Upper Beaver deposit.

'On behalf of Hemlo Explorers, we welcome Dan to our team,' said Brian Howlett, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 'Dan will be a great addition and we look forward to advancing the Hemlo properties together. The Company is planning a thorough field exploration program for the summer, to be followed by drilling in the fall of 2020. We look forward to updating shareholders about those plans in the near future.'

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Hemlo Explorers is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its Hemlo area gold properties including the Pic Project, the North Limb, and the West Hemlo Property.

For more information please contact:
Brian Howlett, President and CEO
Hemlo Explorers Inc.
(647) 227-3035
http://www.hemloexplorers.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Hemlo Explorers, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Hemlo Explorers Inc. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aOil falls on U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong
RE
04:59aRyanair CEO reports surge in holiday bookings, sees UK dropping quarantine
RE
04:58aCADMIUM IN PERUVIAN CACAO : framing the problem and investigating solutions
PU
04:49aUK lends 18 billion pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus
RE
04:46aThailand injects $4.6 billion in soft loans to help virus-hit business - central bank
RE
04:41aHong Kong unrest worries curb global shares rally
RE
04:39aStranded overseas, Chinese vent anger on aviation regulator
RE
04:36aHong Kong unrest worries curb global shares rally
RE
04:35aUK midcaps hit 11-week high on hopes of post-lockdown recovery
RE
04:31aHong Kong unrest worries curb global shares rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
3ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : ST JAMES PLACE : net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Raised Around EUR1 Billion to Partly Fund Cypress Acquisiti..
5RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT : ALLIANCE PRESS RELEASE - MAY 27, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group