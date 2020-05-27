Hemlo Explorers Appoints Exploration Manager May 20, 2020

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the 'Company') (TSXV:HMLO) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dan McCormack, P.Geo. has been appointed Exploration Manager of the Company. Mr. McCormack will lead the exploration programs at the Pic and North Limb projects near Hemlo, Ontario.

Mr. McCormack has spent over 30 years in grassroots and advanced mineral exploration and mine production, including serving as an officer and director of a number of companies. He was a Director and Vice President of Vault Minerals Inc., and was a consultant to Queenston Mining Inc. that was sold to Osisko Mining Ltd. in 2012. Mr. McCormack more recently held positions with Osisko Mining Ltd., and then was General Superintendent of Exploration for Yamana Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. at Canadian Malartic Corporation's Kirkland and Malartic properties in Ontario and Quebec during the advancement of the Upper Beaver deposit.

'On behalf of Hemlo Explorers, we welcome Dan to our team,' said Brian Howlett, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 'Dan will be a great addition and we look forward to advancing the Hemlo properties together. The Company is planning a thorough field exploration program for the summer, to be followed by drilling in the fall of 2020. We look forward to updating shareholders about those plans in the near future.'

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. Hemlo Explorers is focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of its Hemlo area gold properties including the Pic Project, the North Limb, and the West Hemlo Property.

