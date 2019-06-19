Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HemoShear Therapeutics Names Biopharma Veteran Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing drugs for metabolic disorders, has appointed Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, to its board of directors. Dr. Metters was previously president and CEO of Lycera Corp. and held a number of leadership positions at Merck & Co., including Head of Worldwide Basic Research. 

HemoShear Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/HemoShear Therapeutics)

"We are honored to have such an accomplished industry leader join our board," said Jim Powers, chairman and CEO of HemoShear Therapeutics. "As HemoShear continues to develop novel treatments for metabolic disorders, Kathleen's scientific and business acumen will bring great value across a range of activities as we advance our therapies toward the clinic, build our pipeline, and collaborate with pharma partners."

Dr. Metters, a biopharma veteran of 30 years, focused on developing a pipeline of immune modulator programs at Lycera, which led to an exclusive global collaboration with Celgene in 2015. She previously spent more than two decades with Merck & Co where she began as a research scientist and was integral to the discovery of SINGULAIR® for the treatment of asthma and allergic rhinitis. She subsequently progressed in her career to chair the Worldwide Business Strategy team for the respiratory business, become head of Worldwide Basic Research and establish External Discovery and Preclinical Sciences. Dr. Metters graduated with a BS in biochemistry from the University of Manchester Institute for Science and Technology and obtained her PhD from the Imperial College of Science and Technology. She is an author on more than 70 publications and has been listed on 29 patents.

"HemoShear has been both focused and comprehensive in bringing together several disciplines to create a robust drug discovery platform that has been incredibly successful in identifying new drug targets," said Dr. Metters. "I look forward to working with this talented team as the company advances its strategy to bring new treatments for rare metabolic diseases into the clinic."

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics discovers novel biological targets and advances drug programs to treat metabolic disorders with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover and explain the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug candidates, and predict which candidates will treat patients successfully. HemoShear's proprietary drug discovery programs are focused on rare genetic metabolic disorders. In addition, the Company has exclusive partnerships to discover novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with Takeda and in gout with Horizon Therapeutics.  For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemoshear-therapeutics-names-biopharma-veteran-kathleen-m-metters-phd-to-board-of-directors-300870963.html

SOURCE HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:14aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Tarsus Group plc
PU
07:14aCATALENT : To Purchase Manufacturing Facility In Anagni, Italy
PU
07:14aEXTRA SPACE STORAGE : CEO Joe Margolis Named A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2019
PU
07:14aYANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Garners RMB1.34 Billion Pre-Sales From Its Inaugural Launch In Shenzhen
PU
07:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aurinia Pharma Reports ISS, Glass Lewis Have Recommended Shareholders Vote On YELLOW Proxy Card For All Co. Nominees
PU
07:14aXAAR : hosts leading technology businesses at manufacturing flexibility workshop
PU
07:13aWINNEBAGO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:13aACCESS BANK : 80m Nigerian women, girls're victims of gender-based violence
AQ
07:13aWESTERN DIGITAL : Nigerian graduates becoming more enterprise-focused – Azzi, Western Digital Senior Manager
AQ
07:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : New chairman Persson pledges to 'clean' scandal-hit Swedbank
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About