Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Shortage in Availability of Kidneys for Transplant to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:16pm BST

Technavio has been monitoring the hemodialysis equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 192.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005583/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., and Toray Industries Inc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Shortage in availability of kidneys for transplant has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hemodialysis Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • In-center Hemodialysis
    • Home Hemodialysis
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Europe
    • North America
    • Asia
    • ROW
  • Product
    • Single-pump Hemodialysis Equipment
    • Double-pump Hemodialysis Equipment

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40103

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hemodialysis equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Hemodialysis Equipment Market Size
  • Hemodialysis Equipment Market Trends
  • Hemodialysis Equipment Market Analysis

This study identifies technological advances and new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hemodialysis equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hemodialysis equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hemodialysis equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemodialysis equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • In-center hemodialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Home hemodialysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Single-pump hemodialysis equipment
  • Double-pump hemodialysis equipment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological advances and new product launches
  • Increasing focus on emerging economies
  • Strategic acquisitions and collaborations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
  • JMS Co. Ltd.
  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
  • Nipro Corp.
  • Outset Medical Inc.
  • Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.
  • Toray Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aEconomics Expert David L. Sunding Elected as President of The Brattle Group
PR
09:38aGAIA HERBS : Introduces Three New USDA Certified Organic Black Elderberry Gummies for Year-Round Immune Support for the Whole Family
BU
09:37aLight Media (LGMH) Announces Launch of 102.1 The King
GL
09:36aBoeing 737 MAX report may boost effort to reform U.S. airplane certification
RE
09:36aIHS MARKIT : Russia's June manufacturing PMI bounces back, recovers almost all coronacrisis lost ground
AQ
09:36aTurning Data Into Insights With Commercial Analytics | Quantzig's Recent Article Reveals Three Best Practices for Insurers
BU
09:35aHuman Unitec International Inc. Announces the First Sales of a Tires Recycling GRONE, Two Binding Joint Venture Purchase Agreements for Three Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($3,900,000)
NE
09:34aLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
GL
09:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39%
RE
09:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Completes Sale of GE Lighting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group