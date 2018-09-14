Hemovent Introduces Its Highly Anticipated Next-Gen ECLS System, MOBYBOX™, At 29th Annual ELSO Conference

Hemovent
GmbH announced today it is debuting its next-gen MOBYBOX system
to clinicians at the 29th Annual ELSO Conference, Sept.
13-16, in Scottsdale, Ariz., USA.
MOBYBOX has recently and successfully completed a GLP-standardized in
vivo study for long-term (7 days) use. MOBYBOX is based on
Hemovent’s novel and portable Bionique artificial lung technology
platform, designed for a wide range of indications: from ExtraCorporeal
Life Support (ECLS) to ExtraCorporeal CO2
Removal (ECCO2R).
“We are extremely pleased to be introducing MOBYBOX at one of the
leading scientific meetings in the world. ELSO is an international
nonprofit consortium of healthcare institutions that are dedicated to
the development and evaluation of novel therapies for support of failing
organ systems,” said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of
Hemovent. “We expect that the outstanding results from our recent in
vivo study will create quite a buzz at ELSO. When our initial
technology application, MOBYBOX, is commercially available, it
will simplify ECMO usage, not only for life support applications (ECLS)
but also as an effective therapy for respiratory failure indications
including ECCO2R protocols,” added Lenz.
These types of applications — ECLS and ECCO2R — are also known as
ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO): the establishment of an
artificial external blood circuit with a pump and gas exchanger system
in order to support the lung function only or even establish a
full cardiopulmonary bypass.
Hemovent is an emerging medical device company that has developed a
self-contained and easy-to-use artificial lung for ExtraCorporeal
Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) /ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS)
applications designed to support or replace heart and lung function in
the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.
CAUTION: The Hemovent ECMO/ECLS System based on Bionique technology is
not yet approved for human use.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005090/en/