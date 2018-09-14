Log in
Hemovent Introduces Its Highly Anticipated Next-Gen ECLS System, MOBYBOX™, At 29th Annual ELSO Conference

09/14/2018 | 09:02am EDT

Product debut follows “stunning results” of GLP-standardized in vivo study for long-term use of MOBYBOX

  • Key endpoints in all study subjects — no hemolysis, no thrombosis and no functional device wear — to be used for CE mark registration of MOBYBOX, the initial application of Hemovent’s Bionique technology platform

Hemovent GmbH announced today it is debuting its next-gen MOBYBOX system to clinicians at the 29th Annual ELSO Conference, Sept. 13-16, in Scottsdale, Ariz., USA.

MOBYBOX has recently and successfully completed a GLP-standardized in vivo study for long-term (7 days) use. MOBYBOX is based on Hemovent’s novel and portable Bionique artificial lung technology platform, designed for a wide range of indications: from ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) to ExtraCorporeal CO2 Removal (ECCO2R).

“We are extremely pleased to be introducing MOBYBOX at one of the leading scientific meetings in the world. ELSO is an international nonprofit consortium of healthcare institutions that are dedicated to the development and evaluation of novel therapies for support of failing organ systems,” said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of Hemovent. “We expect that the outstanding results from our recent in vivo study will create quite a buzz at ELSO. When our initial technology application, MOBYBOX, is commercially available, it will simplify ECMO usage, not only for life support applications (ECLS) but also as an effective therapy for respiratory failure indications including ECCO2R protocols,” added Lenz.

These types of applications — ECLS and ECCO2R — are also known as ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO): the establishment of an artificial external blood circuit with a pump and gas exchanger system in order to support the lung function only or even establish a full cardiopulmonary bypass.

Hemovent is an emerging medical device company that has developed a self-contained and easy-to-use artificial lung for ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) /ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) applications designed to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.

CAUTION: The Hemovent ECMO/ECLS System based on Bionique technology is not yet approved for human use.


© Business Wire 2018
