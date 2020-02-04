Hemp Depot : Redefines U.S. CBD Farming Economics With 70% Reduction in Feminized Seed Pricing

U.S. CBD Seed Now Comparable in Cost and Safety to U.S. Corn Market

Hemp Depot, one of the largest wholesale providers of the highest-quality hemp CBD oil products, seed, and clones in the U.S., today announces a dramatic shift in CBD-rich seed pricing to increase the economic viability and profitability of hemp farming for U.S. farmers.

Hemp Depot has engineered an innovative, proprietary new process to create high volumes of feminized CBD seeds, the seeds that produce CBD-rich crops, at a cost to farmers that is 70 percent lower than current market prices for less productive seeds. The net result is an economically viable solution that allows farmers to boost production and maximize profit per acre.

“CBD seeds currently cost farmers an average of 30% of profit, more than twice the average cost of seeds for traditional crops such as corn. Farmers also run the risk of the CBD seed they’re buying not being feminized at the right ratio and not being capable of producing high-potency CBD, as well as not producing the correct CBD to THC ratio,” said Andy Rodosevich, CEO and co-founder of Hemp Depot. “These concerns are a thing of the past for the American farmer with the new economics created by Hemp Depot’s CBD-rich seed pricing.”

Hemp Depot’s seed eliminates the potential for lost crops due to “bad seed” with genetic testing by Phyllos and potency tested by Botanacore Labs qualifying the seed as 98 percent feminized with a CBD to THC ratio of 26:1.

“Our feminized CBD seeds are set to revolutionize the amount of CBD farmers produce, creating a promising way to generate more revenue,” added Rodosevich. “We understand that farming is labor-intensive and that a bad year can make or break your business. That is why we’ve engineered our fem seeds to create the most economically viable solution for the farmer to generate the highest profit per acre.”

The announcement of the breakthrough in seed production and pricing comes on the heels of a record setting sales period for Hemp Depot. Rodosevich says 2020 is already on track for record earnings with the company reporting January sales exceeding all of the 2019 sales.

Hemp Depot Co-Founder Luke Pickering says the big break in feminized seed pricing can play a crucial role in helping farmers tweak their business models, “They have been paying an average of $1 per seed for this type of CBD seed, and now they will be able to buy it for about 30 cents a seed. This savings will make a huge difference in the bottom line.” Pickering points out that with the multiple agricultural variables hemp CBD farmers face, a relief in seed pricing will benefit growers across the board.

Pickering notes that Hemp Depot is one of the first CBD firms to earn the Current GMP Certifications for manufacturing and storing CBD.

About Hemp Depot

Hemp Depot provides the highest-quality hemp CBD oil, hemp seeds, and hemp clones in the U.S. Hemp Depot cannabinoid products deliver the highest degrees of purity and strength in the consumer and wholesale CBD market, with all products grown, formulated and processed in Hemp Depot’s facilities in Colorado. As one of the first cannabis industry companies awarded Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification in compliance with FDA enforceable standards and one of the first 13 producers to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, Hemp Depot is one of the nation’s largest and most trusted hemp brands specializing in seed genetics, planting, harvesting, formulating, wholesaling, and retailing cannabis for CBD for humans and pets under a variety of best-selling labels as well as white labels. With a commitment to safety and purity guaranteed through third party testing, Hemp Depot offers a complete range of full-spectrum and 100% THC-free products at the best value. Passionate about clean, sustainable agriculture, water conservation and growing non-GMO, all-natural crops, Hemp Depot seeds generate the highest-value yield per acre and the highest-value for CBD per plant, while also maintaining the highest hemp seed inventory in the U.S. Visit www.hempdepotco.com for orders and more details.

