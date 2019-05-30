HempFusion : Announces Strategic Partnership with Financial Group RADD Capital

BOULDER, Colo., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HempFusion ("the Company"), a leading US hemp-based CBD Company, with distribution to over 3,400 retailers, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive services agreement with RADD Capital to advise with respect to strategic fundraising initiatives including multiple staged private financings and a future Canadian Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

"We are incredibly excited to partner with RADD Capital and leverage their extensive cannabis and hemp industry expertise and significant financial service capabilities," stated Ian deQueiroz, co-founder and CEO of HempFusion. "This transformative business partnership is going to raise the bar and take our Company to the next level as we prepare to rapidly scale, deploy capital, and emerge as a leader in the global CBD industry."

RADD Capital has provided strategic advisory services to raise over $650,000,000 for cannabis companies since 2016. Founded by Rob Anderson, Dave Doherty, and Danny Brody, RADD Capital leverages its extensive industry expertise to capitalize companies within hyper-growth sectors that have established brands, best-in-class products, and driven management teams and transforms them into world-class companies. RADD partnerships provide unparalleled access to capital raising strategies, extensive cannabis and hemp sector expertise and M&A experience that together establish significant competitive advantages.

"HempFusion is the only company we have found that has established the entire platform for success including a proven management team with international distribution, sales across 47 US States and a proven product portfolio; the only missing component was access to significant capital," commented Rob Anderson, CEO of RADD Capital. "With our track record of advising with respect to successful financings including Organigram, Emblem, TGOD and Plus Products, we plan to leverage our industry-leading experience, network, and intellectual capital to help build the next major player in the global CBD industry. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about the Company to visit their website."

RECENT DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Partnered with RADD Capital to provide strategic financing strategies and rapidly accelerate growth

Top three CBD retail brands across America

Significant distribution network with over 3,400 current retail locations including Amazon.com, and over 26,000 stores in the sales pipeline

Certified organic hemp supply with a five-year exclusivity agreement

Diverse SKU's with 31 products launched and 25 in the pipeline with two unique brands

Strong management team including:

Ian deQueiroz, co-founder and CEO – A serial entrepreneur known for establishing multiple hemp and cannabis companies including Epican Jamaica, a leading vertically integrated Jamaican cannabis company, 49.18% owned by The Green Organic Dutchman



Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D., co-founder and President – a Naturopathic doctor and previous Chief Science Officer at Country Life Vitamins (Acquired in 2006). He was responsible for formulations and the successful launch of over 300 products



Ashley Grace , CMO – Previously CMO of Charlotte's Web, Ashley brings significant fortune 500 marketing experience with companies such as Campbells, Pepperidge Farms, and Brown-Forman and has 4 David Ogilvy awards for success

Debbie Wildrick , co-founder, and EVP – a distribution and channel expert with 30 years' CPG experience with companies including Pepsi, Tropicana, and 7-Eleven. While at 7-Eleven, Debbie managed a $4 billion product portfolio

Board of Directors member to the US Hemp Roundtable and Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D. sits as the Chair of the US hemp roundtable vetting subcommittee and sits on the US Hemp Roundtable FDA and Messaging Committees

One of the first 13 companies certified by the US Hemp Authority (GMP Verification)

With the global CBD industry expected to reach $22 billion by 2022, HempFusion is strategically positioned to capitalize and compete with the biggest CBD companies in the sector.

With its newly formed financial team and access to capital, HempFusion plans to rapidly capture market share by increasing its marketing budgets and rolling out education platforms, samples & giveaway programs, consumer loyalty platforms and significantly bolstering its e-commerce platform. HempFusion is targeting over 26,000 new stores, including conventional grocers, drug and convince stores, vitamin and fitness shops, and doctor and practitioner networks.

For more information on HempFusion, please contact the Company at www.HempFusion.com.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a Life Sciences company engaged in the scientific and technological advancements of the therapeutic benefits of industrial hemp extract, Cannabis Sativa L., through research, collaboration, sourcing, innovation, extraction, developing and marketing the most effective products targeting Endocannabinoid System support. The Company's primary focus is formulating and marketing consumer-specific product lines across multiple distribution platforms. They are also leveraging their proprietary non-toxic extraction methods of phytocompounds and terpenes in a licensing model to penetrate US and International regulated cannabis markets. www.hempfusion.com

HempFusion is focused on the development and marketing of a new category of safe, innovative nutrition products. Those products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex ™, a unique form of food-grade phytocompound hemp extract from the industrial form of Cannabis Sativa L. plant in a blend of other terpenes and botanicals derived from clove and black pepper oils. HempFusion products are available through independently owned and chain health food stores, or by visiting www.hempfusion.com. The products target the support of the Endocannabinoid System and combine the best and highest quality sources of phytocompounds manufactured under the strictest cGMP standards to achieve maximum efficacy and safety.

ABOUT RADD CAPITAL

Founded by Rob Anderson, Dave Doherty, and Danny Brody, RADD Capital leverages its extensive industry expertise to capitalize companies within hyper-growth sectors that have established brands, best-in-class products, and driven management teams and transforms them into world-class companies. RADD partnerships provides unparalleled access to capital raising strategies, extensive cannabis and hemp sector expertise and M&A experience that together establish significant competitive advantages. RADD Capital has raised over $650,000,000 for cannabis companies since 2016.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the parties' due diligence reviews, and general market conditions -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

