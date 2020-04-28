Hempyre Holdings Ltd. : Launches Global Platform for Branded Hemp-Formulated Consumer Packaged Goods

Hempyre crafts hemp CBD and CBG products for consumers in the Beauty, Beverage, and Wellness segments through a portfolio of 11 brands and 150 SKUs

Hempyre Holdings Ltd. (“Hempyre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a global distribution platform of branded hemp-formulated consumer packaged goods focused on beauty, beverage, and wellness.

Headquartered in London, Hempyre has agreed to acquire CMLM Holdings, Inc., dba QIND, a U.S.-based provider of hemp-formulated wellness and beauty products featuring CBD and CBG. Hempyre has also agreed to acquire select beverage and topical brands in the United Kingdom and China and has actively been hiring local executive talent.

Hempyre’s management team is led by Mr. Shannon Soqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jason Roth, Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Soqui was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of QIND, and Mr. Roth was the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Mile High Labs until October 2019.

Mr. Soqui has 25 years of experience advising and financing emerging growth companies in disruptive markets, including retail and consumer packaged goods. Mr. Soqui has worked exclusively in the cannabis and hemp industry since 2014, after a successful 25-year career in Silicon Valley as an investment banker with firms such as Credit Suisse and UBS, a securities lawyer with Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, and a CPA with KPMG.

“As hemp becomes legal in more countries, we see a tremendous opportunity for a branded consumer packaged goods platform focused on beauty, beverages, and wellness in selected markets,” said Mr. Soqui. “With a focus on high quality products that are legally compliant, tested and safe, and developing a broad global distribution platform, both wholesale and online, we believe that we will be well positioned to develop brand recognition globally.”

Mr. Roth has 25 years of experience owning consumer packaged goods and medical device companies that have operated internationally, and is respected for his strategic leadership and disciplined approach to driving revenue.

“The European beverage market has very attractive business and financial dynamics given the recent legalization of hemp-infused beverages in the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe,” said Mr. Roth. “Asia is also a very attractive market for us. Our partnerships with major distribution partners and key opinion leaders will enable us to reach hundreds of millions of consumers very effectively.”

About Hempyre

Hempyre is an emerging global provider of branded hemp-formulated consumer packaged goods focused on Beauty, Beverage, and Wellness. Hempyre’s Beauty product line focuses on consumer hemp-formulated topical solutions to protect and rejuvenate their skin and body. Hempyre’s Beverage product line focuses on consumers who are looking for healthy ways in which to consume hemp-formulated distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic spirits, sparkling and live sodas, pressed juices, water, and other ready-to-drink offerings. Hempyre’s Wellness product line focuses on consumers looking for hemp-derived CBD and CBG alternatives to treat anxiety, inflammation, insomnia, pain, or to manage and regulate their overall health.

Hempyre’s core strategy focuses on product branding and distribution in Europe, China, the U.S., and the Asia-Pacific region, while outsourcing most aspects of raw material production and finished goods manufacturing. Hempyre currently has 11 brands with more than 150 product SKUs across its three product segments. Hempyre’s hemp-formulated products are non-psychoactive and are made from high quality strains of hemp oil extracts containing either pure CBD or CBG, or combined with a broad or full spectrum of hemp compounds, including other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Hempyre’s primary operating subsidiaries are located in London, England, and Portland, Oregon, with additional staff in Hong Kong, and Auckland, New Zealand. With its licenses and permits, and given the emerging legalization of hemp-formulated products, Hempyre exports selected hemp-formulated CBD and CBG products from the U.S. to selected developed countries globally. Hempyre’s U.S. operations are licensed as a hemp handler by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and act as a base for distribution throughout the U.S., with shipment enabled by the USPS. For raw material production and finished goods manufacturing, Hempyre’s strategy is to rely on farmers and concentrate processors in the U.S. for raw materials, and GMP-certified co-packers and white-label manufacturers for finished goods assembly or production. Hempyre’s hemp-formulated CBD and CBG products are distributed through its global network of distributors and wholesalers, its own and third-party owned e-commerce websites, Company-leased storefronts, and a variety of brick and mortar mainstream retailers. For more information visit www.hempyre.com.

Strategic Opportunities:

Hempyre is interested in discussing potential acquisitions of branded product and/or distribution companies in the Beauty, Beverage, or Wellness segments that could infuse CBD and CBG into their products.

Please contact jason@hempyre.com for information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005331/en/