Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Henderson Wealth Management : Offers Businesses Financial Relief From COVID-19 by Waiving 401k Management Fees for 90 Days With a 1 Year Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:06am EDT

In response to the unprecedented market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson Wealth Management, a veteran-owned 401k consulting and wealth management firm, announced they will work for no management fees for the next three months for the first 10 businesses that retain HWM for one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005018/en/

Henderson Wealth Management is a leading 401k consulting firm working with small businesses and military contractors in the metro-Los Angeles area. The Manhattan Beach-based firm’s founder Brett Henderson has helped over 200 businesses since 2004. Founded in 2018, Henderson Wealth Management offers white glove service for 401k plan management by reducing fees and implementing policies that help create more engaged employees. They bring these same strengths to bear that businesses can leverage to deliver critical financial help to their clients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize businesses are hurting and we’re trying to do our part to help. Our top priority is doing what we can to help companies maintain their benefit package through this difficult time,” said Henderson Wealth Management CEO, Brett Henderson. “As small to medium sized businesses are looking for ways to save money, one area most don’t think of is their 401k plan. Most are overpaying in fees and have their portfolio allocations in the wrong places which hurts their retirement fund. Helping business owners and CFOs understand important, but little-known strategies could mean savings of millions of dollars.”

The economic effects of the coronavirus are expected to worsen. According to a study from UCLA, the state’s unemployment rate could reach 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020. This number out paces the unemployment rate from the financial crisis, which in 2010 reached 12.3%.

“We want to help, so for the next 10 businesses that retain HWM for 401k consulting, they will receive our guidance and services with no 401k management fees for the next three months. This could be a substantial savings for companies in this critical time,” says Henderson.

To learn more about Henderson Wealth Management, visit https://hwm90.com/about-us/ or call (310) 491-7045.

WEB LINKS

https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2020-04-10/coronavirus-unemployment-ucla-forecast

https://hwm90.com/about-us/

The information given herein is taken from sources that IFP Advisors, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), IFP Securities LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), and its advisors believe to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by us as to accuracy or completeness. Securities offered through IFP Securities, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through IFP Advisors, LLC, dba Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a Registered Investment Adviser. IFP and Henderson Wealth Management are not affiliated.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aTRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS INC. : and Abode Properties Refinance Sawgrass Creek Apartments in New Port Richey, Florida
BU
10:29aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC launches Advice for Today, an online resource focused on financial advice and insight during COVID-19
AQ
10:28aNissan plans to slash Japan May car output by 78% vs last year, June - documents
RE
10:28aCMS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
10:28aMILLROCK RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - MRO
AQ
10:28aMESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL : MPHC reports QR 57 million net profit for the three months period ended 31 March 2020
PU
10:28aPROSCIA : ® Offers Concentriq® Digital Pathology Software for Remote Use in Clinical Practice in the United States
BU
10:27aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:27aLive Online Proctoring to Keep Critical Exam-Condition Assessments Going
BU
10:26aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : South Appoints Paul Smith as Chief Operating Officer and Jean-Luc Roy as Chief Expertise Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group