Heng Hup : 2019 Interim Report

CONTENTS Corporate Information Financial Highlights Management Discussion and Analysis Disclosure of Interest Corporate Governance and Other Information Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 2 4 5 13 17 21 22 24 26 27 CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr. Sia Kok Chin (chairman and chief executive officer) Datuk Sia Keng Leong Mr. Sia Kok Chong Mr. Sia Kok Seng Mr. Sia Kok Heong Independent Non-Executive Directors Ms. Sai Shiow Yin Mr. Puar Chin Jong Mr. Chu Kheh Wee AUDIT COMMITTEE Ms. Sai Shiow Yin (Chairlady) Mr. Puar Chin Jong Mr. Chu Kheh Wee REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Ms. Sai Shiow Yin (Chairlady) Mr. Puar Chin Jong Mr. Chu Kheh Wee NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Sia Kok Chin (Chairman) Ms. Sai Shiow Yin Mr. Chu Kheh Wee COMPANY SECRETARY Ms. Yeung Ching Man AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. Sia Kok Chin Mr. Sia Kok Heong REGISTERED OFFICE Cricket Square Hutchins Drive P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands HEADQUARTERS IN MALAYSIA No. 264, Jalan Satu A Kampung Baru Subang Shah Alam Selangor Malaysia PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 40F, Sunlight Tower No. 248, Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong AUDITOR PricewaterhouseCoopers COMPLIANCE ADVISER Shenwan Hongyuan Capital (H.K.) Limited 2 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Corporate Information PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND PRINCIPAL BANKS TRANSFER OFFICE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS Hong Leong Bank Berhad Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited Level 8, Wisma Hong Leong No.18, Jalan Perak Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive 50450 Kuala Lumpur P.O. Box 2681 Malaysia Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands United Overseas Bank (M) Berhad No.48, Jalan PJU 518 BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara TRANSFER OFFICE IN HONG KONG 47810 Petaling Jaya Selangor Darul Ehsan Tricor Investor Services Limited Malaysia Level 54, Hopewell Centre STOCK CODE 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Hong Kong Stock Exchange 1891 COMPANY WEBSITE www.henghup.com Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 3 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The table below sets out the summarised financial information of Heng Hup Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group", "we", "us" and "our"): Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 498,973 413,496 Gross profit 29,104 29,220 Profit before interest, tax and depreciation 13,194 17,333 Depreciation (1,478) (1,080) Finance costs, net (248) (200) Profit before income tax 11,468 16,053 Income tax expenses (3,638) (4,964) Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 7,830 11,089 Add: Listing expenses 3,664 2,909 Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 11,494 13,998 As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Total non-current assets 27,615 22,762 Total current assets 190,409 132,725 Total assets 218,024 155,487 Total non-current liabilities 6,405 4,744 Total current liabilities 31,757 33,345 Total liabilities 38,162 38,089 Net current assets 158,652 99,380 Net assets/Equity attributable to owners of the Company 179,862 117,398 4 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS During the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "period" or the "period under review"), we have achieved better performance in terms of revenue. Our revenue exceeded RM499.0 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM413.5 million), representing an increase of 20.7% as compared to the same period of 2018. With regard to the profitability, we recorded a net profit for the period of RM7.8 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM11.1 million), representing a decrease of 29.3% as compared to the same period of 2018. If excluding the listing expenses from the net profit for the period of the Company, the adjusted net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was RM11.5 million, representing a decrease of 17.9% from RM14.0 million as compared to the same period of 2018. Sales volume of the scrap ferrous metals for six months ended 30 June 2019 was 333,270 tonnes (six months ended 30 June 2018: 265,864 tonnes), representing an increase of 25.4% as compared to the same period of 2018. Our performance in 2019 reflected the continuous growth of demand of our recycled products during the period under review. On 15 March 2019 (the "Listing Date"), the Company's shares were successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), pursuant to which 250,000,000 shares were issued by the Company at the offering price of HK$0.50 per share (the "Share Offer") with gross proceeds of HK$125.0 million. This marked a major milestone in the development of the Group. Net proceeds from the Listing amounted to approximately HK$78.8 million, after deduction of underwriting commission and estimated expenses in the amount of HK$46.2 million, payable by the Company in connection with the Share Offer, and majority of the funds raised continued to be used for procurement of scrap ferrous metals, expansion of our scrapyard facilities, replacement our fleet of trucks and setting up a new scrapyard. The Group believes that we are still the market Leader in the Malaysian scrap ferrous metal trading industry as demonstrated in the increase of our sales volume for scrap ferrous metals by 25.4% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with the same period in 2018. The demand for scrap ferrous metals always outstrips its supply in Malaysia. The shortfall in supply has been satisfied by import of scrap ferrous metals. Steel mills can always absorb the domestic scrap ferrous metals supply once it is made available to them. Therefore, scrap ferrous metals providers with financial resources, logistics support and suppliers' network are in a better position to capture the expected growth of the scrap metal industry in Malaysia. On 13 April 2018, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") government promulgated the "Announcement No. 6 [2018] of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the General Administration of Customs - on Adjusting the Catalogue for the Management of the Import of Solid Wastes" (生態環境 部、商務部、國家發展和改革委員會、海關總署聯合公告2018 年第6號-關於調整《進口廢物管理目錄》的公告)to formally ban the direct import of 32 types of scrap materials. The first round of ban took effect from 31 December 2018 for 16 categories of scrap materials, including steel slag, post-industrialplastics, compressed auto pieces, small electric motors, insulated wires and vessels. The second round will take effect from 31 December 2019, the scope of which includes the remaining categories such as wood pellets, stainless steel scrap, and non- ferrous scrap (excluding aluminium and copper) such as titanium and magnesium. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 5 Management Discussion and Analysis The aforesaid policy led to change in trade destinations of scrap materials from the PRC to the Southeast and South Asian countries. As a result, scrap materials recyclers with import and facilities in the PRC had moved into alternative locations such as Malaysia for processing and sales of scrap materials. Accordingly, Malaysian scrap ferrous metals traders in partnership with such scrap materials recyclers benefit from securing additional supply of scrap ferrous metals. Hence, we believe the steel industry prospects will continue to provide a favourable background to the development of our business. In this regard, we have formulated our business strategies, not only to strengthen our leading position in the Malaysian scrap ferrous metal trading industry, but more importantly, to capture the business opportunities generated by the aforesaid favourable macro background of the steel industry in Malaysia. With the continuous urbanisation, and launch and replacement of electrical appliance and automobiles, the used batteries traded in Malaysia is expected to continue grow in 2019. With economic growth and continuous rise in disposable income, the rising demand for consumer goods among Malaysia's customers has fueled the needs for paper- based packaging materials, which in turn contributes to the growth for waste paper trading industry. Supported by the government incentives for resources recycling and rising demand for consumer goods, waste paper trading is likely to enjoy the growth. On 30 January 2019, Heng Hup Metal Sdn Bhd, a wholly- owned indirect subsidiary of the Company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Chiho Environmental Group Limited ("Chiho"), a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to establish a Joint Venture Company, namely Heng Hup Chiho Recycling (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (the "JV") to provide scrap motor dismantling services to Chiho in Malaysia with an initial start-up cost of approximately RM2.0 million and Heng Hup Metal Sdn Bhd holds 49% of the equity interest in the JV. Moving forward, the Group will continue to leverage off our core competitive advantages to achieve remarkable growth in our revenue and profitability. We plan to continue to strengthen our market leading position in the Malaysian scrap ferrous metal trading industry, by expanding our supplier and customer bases and increasing our business volume of scrap ferrous metals. We plan to achieve our objectives through implementing the following strategies: Our Directors believe the offer to mobilise our trucks to assist our suppliers under direct delivery sales serves as a value-added service to facilitate the delivery of scrap ferrous metals from our suppliers to our steel mill customers when needed is conducive to the growth of our business as Direct Delivery Sales have been accounting for a significant portion of our revenue and it helps promote the loyalty of our suppliers. Therefore, we intend to utilise HK$6.9 million or 8.8% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer to purchase 12 new trucks (9 of them will replace the trucks which are over seven years old and fully depreciated in our accounts). The Group has progressively placed the orders for the new trucks. 6 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Our largest customer, Customer A, has agreed to offer us a higher procurement price for oversized scrap ferrous metals which are cut into the prescribed size. As such, we intend to utilise approximately HK$5.6 million or approximately 7.1% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer to purchase two metal cutters. The two metal cutters had been delivered and are currently in used at our yards. Given the favourable background of the steel industry for domestic steel mills in Malaysia, we believe our business will continue to grow and the amount of transaction data and financial records to be processed will also increase. Therefore, we intend to utilise HK$1.8 million or 2.3% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer to set up our own enterprise resources planning system which would enable us to process such data and records on a timely basis, to improve our operational efficiency and to reduce our administrative costs in the long run. The management has met the selected enterprise resources planning system vendor and the new system is estimated to be in used in first quarter of 2020. We were engaged by a new steel mill customer, Customer B, as its approved scrap metal provider in April 2018. Customer B is located in the state of Pahang, the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, and we plan to utilise HK$8.7 million or 11.1% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer to set up a new scrapyard to mainly serve this customer, as well as to expand our network of sourcing on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia. The management is currently in the progress to look for a suitable location for the said new scrapyard. With the aim of centralising the scrapyard operation and our administrative activities in the same location in Selangor and expanding our existing scrapyard in Selangor, we plan to utilise HK$12.3 million or 15.6% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer to construct a new scrapyard cum an office building on a piece of land, which is self- owned and adjacent to the existing scrapyard in Selangor. The Group has submitted the building plan for the new scrapyard cum an office building to the relevant government authorities and currently is pending for approval. Cash flow is crucial to the scrap material trading business as working capital is needed to settle the buying price of the scrap materials shortly upon delivery or in some cases, in advance. Our Directors believe that our readiness for settling with our suppliers has boosted our suppliers' confidence in supplying scrap materials to us, both in terms of volume and priority. We intend to apply HK$35.5 million or 45.1% of the net proceeds of the Share Offer as additional working capital for the purchase of scrap ferrous metals. The proceeds allocated had been fully utilised. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 7 Management Discussion and Analysis FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue Revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was RM499.0 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM413.5 million), representing an increase of 20.7% as compared to the same period of 2018. The breakdown of our total revenue by product types for the periods under review are as below: Other Waste Other Waste materials paper materials paper 0.5% 1.8% 2.0% 3.1% Used Used battery battery 7.8% 10.9% Scrap Scrap ferrous ferrous metal metal 88.4% 85.5% SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 The increase in the Group's revenue was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume of scrap ferrous metals of 25.4% as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in sales volume of scrap ferrous metals was primarily attributable to three reasons. Firstly, the Group's business strategy to diversify its customer base by increasing the sales volume to Customer B during the six months ended 30 June 2019. Secondly, there was an increase in demand for the scrap ferrous metals in Malaysia for six months period ended 30 June 2019. Thirdly, the net proceeds from the Share Offer has enhanced the Group's capability to purchase more scrap ferrous metals from suppliers for trading purposes. Our revenue from sales of scrap ferrous metal during the period under review are contributed by the following customers: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Volume sold Revenue Volume sold Revenue (tonnes) (RM' 000) (tonnes) (RM' 000) Customer A* 201,576 253,194 259,901 345,219 Customer B* 124,224 177,622 1,653 2,252 Export 6,440 9,667 470 730 Others 1,030 782 3,840 5,222 Total 333,270 441,265 265,864 353,423 Included a group of companies with common shareholders. 8 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Gross Profit The Group's gross profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 decreased marginally from RM29.2 million to RM29.1 million as compared with the corresponding period in 2018 despite revenue increase by 20.7%. The decrease in gross profit of scrap ferrous metals was primarily attributable to decrease in gross margin for scrap ferrous metal from RM102 per tonne for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RM87 per tonne for the first half of 2019. The Group's gross profit margin declined to 5.8% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 7.1% for the six months ended 30 June 2018. We do not consider the gross profit margin is a meaningful indicator to analyse our financial performance, as the pricing for scrap ferrous metals is basically dictated by our top steel mill customer, who determines the procurement price at which it agrees to take up scrap ferrous metals from us. Instead, our business objective is to maximise the gross margin between the procurement price set by our customer and the buying price we pay for scrap ferrous metals from our suppliers. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the increase in scrap ferrous metal purchase costs and also decrease in selling prices for scrap ferrous metal. Selling and Distribution Expenses The Group's selling and distribution expenses increased from RM4.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RM7.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019, primarily due to the increase in truck hire expenses as the Group has engaged more external transporters for delivery of scrap materials. Administrative Expenses The increase in the Group's administrative expenses from RM9.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to RM10.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was mainly attributable to the increase in listing expenses of RM0.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 in connection with the Listing. Taxation Malaysian corporate income tax has been provided at the rate of 24% of the estimated assessable profit. Our effective tax rate for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 31.7% (six months ended 30 June 2018: 30.8%). The higher effective tax rate of 31.7% was mainly attributable to the non-deductible listing expenses of RM3.7 million incurred during the six months ended 30 June 2019. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 9 Management Discussion and Analysis Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company The Group's profit attributable to owners for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was RM7.8 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM11.1 million), The decrease was mainly attributable to the increase in selling and distribution expenses as discussed above. Key Financial Ratios The following table sets forth certain of our financial ratios as at the dates indicated. As at 30 June 31 December Liquidity Ratios 2019 2018 Current ratio 6.0 times 4.0 times Gearing ratio 0.07 times 0.09 times For six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Inventories' turnover period 5.0 days 5.1 days Trade receivables' turnover period 36.7 days 34.2 days Trade payables' turnover period 4.8 days 5.6 days Working Capital The inventories turnover period of the Group was 5.0 days for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 5.1 days for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The inventories' turnover period remained relatively stable for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018. The Group's trade receivables' turnover period was 36.7 days for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 34.2 days for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Such increase was mainly attributable to the slow payment from a steel mill customer. The Group's trade payables' turnover period was 4.8 days for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to 5.6 days for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The improved trade payables' turnover period was mainly attributable to the net proceeds from the Share Offer which has enhanced the Group's working capital to settle the purchase of scrap ferrous metals from suppliers at a faster pace. Liquidity and Financial Resources As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total equity funds attributable to owners amounted to RM179.9 million (as at 31 December 2018: RM117.4 million) including retained earnings of RM95.9 million (as at 31 December 2018: RM87.9 million). The Group's working capital amounted to RM158.7 million (as at 31 December 2018: RM99.4 million) of which cash and cash equivalents and bank deposits were RM43.0 million (as at 31 December 2018: RM10.6 million). Taking into account the cash and cash equivalents on hand, our operating cash flows, banking facilities available to us and the net proceeds from the Share Offer, the Group has adequate liquidity and financial resources to meet the working capital requirements as well as to fund its budgeted expansion plans in the next 12 months. The Board will continue to follow a prudent treasury policy in managing its bank balances and cash and maintain a strong and healthy liquidity to ensure that the Group is well positioned to achieve its business objectives and strategies. Total borrowings of the Group as at 30 June 2019 were RM12.9 million (as at 31 December 2018: RM10.7 million). The borrowings were mainly used to finance the procurement of scrap ferrous metals and capital expenditure. 10 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis The Group's gearing ratio as at 30 June 2019 was 0.07 times (as at 31 December 2018: 0.09 times). Gearing ratio is calculated based on total interest-bearing debts divided by total equity as at the end of the period. Future Plans for Material Investments and Capital Assets As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not have any other plans for material investments and capital assets except for those disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the Prospectus of the Company issued on 27 February 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Material Acquisitions and Disposals of Subsidiaries During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group did not have any material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, saved as disclosed in Note 1.1. Pledge of Assets As at 30 June 2019, the Group has pledged the following assets to banks to secure certain bank borrowings and general banking facilities granted to the Group: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Right-of-use assets 10,515 - Property, plant and equipment - 10,470 Investment properties 3,405 3,412 Pledged bank deposits 5,310 5,232 19,230 19,114 Contingent Liabilities The Group did not have any significant contingent liability as at 30 June 2019 (as at 31 December 2018: Nil). Capital Commitments As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no material capital commitment in respect of acquisition of property, plant and equipment (as at 31 December 2018: RM2.4 million). Risk Management The Group in its ordinary course of business is exposed to market risk such as market risk (foreign currency risk and interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The management manages and monitors these exposures to ensure appropriate measures are implemented on a timely and effective manner. The Group operates in Malaysia and the Group's transactions are mainly denominated in RM which is the functional and presentation currency for most of the Group's entities. The Group is not exposed to significant foreign currency risk. The Group has minimal exposure to foreign currency risk as most of the business transactions, assets and liabilities are principally denominated in RM. The Group currently does not have a foreign currency hedging policy in respect of foreign currency transactions, assets and liabilities. The management monitors our foreign currency closely and will consider hedging significant foreign currency exposure should the need arise. The Group's interest rate risk mainly arises from borrowings. Borrowings excluding finance lease liabilities obtained at variable rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 11 Management Discussion and Analysis The credit risk of the Group mainly arises from cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables and amounts due from related parties. The carrying amounts of these balances represent the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk in relation to financial assets. The Group considers the probability of default upon initial recognition of asset and whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk on an ongoing basis throughout each reporting period. To assess whether there is a significant increase in credit risk, the Group compares the risk of a default occurring on the asset as at the reporting date with the risk of default as at the date of initial recognition. To manage this risk arising from cash and bank deposits, the Group only transacts with reputable commercial banks which are all high-credit-quality financial institutions. There has been no recent history of default in relation to these financial institutions. The expected credit loss of cash and bank balances is close to zero. The Group has significant concentration of credit risk from customers for scrap ferrous metals such as steel mills and ferrous metal trading companies. As at 30 June 2019, 96% of its total trade receivables (as at 31 December 2018: 78%) was due from these customers. As the Group is the few approved scrap metal providers to the steel mill customers and based on the past repayment history and forward-looking estimates, our Directors believe that the credit risk inherent in the Group's outstanding trade receivables from this group of customers is low. The Group monitors the outstanding debts from its customers individually due to the concentration of credit risk. Based on historical repayment trend, there is no correlation between the risk of default occurring and the collection past-due status as long as there is no significant change in the credit rating of the customers. Historically, the Group's loss arising from risk of default and time value of money is negligible. Cash flow forecasting is performed by the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group finance. The Group finance monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs while maintaining sufficient headroom on its undrawn committed borrowing facilities at all times so that the Group does not breach borrowing limits or covenants (where applicable) on any of its borrowing facilities. Such forecasting takes into consideration of the Group's debt financing plans, covenant compliance, and if applicable external regulatory or legal requirements, such as currency restrictions. 12 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND/OR SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY SERVICES UNDERTAKING OF THE COMPANY OR ANY OTHER ASSOCIATED CORPORATION As at 30 June 2019, the interests and short positions of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") (i) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which were taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), or (ii) which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered into the register maintained by the Company, or (iii) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules (the "Model Code") were as follows: Long position in our Shares, underlying Shares and Debentures are as below: Number of Approximate ordinary shares percentage of Name of Director Nature of interest (Note 1) shareholding Mr. Sia Kok Chin Interest in controlled corporation/interests held 750,000,000 (L) 75% jointly with another person/beneficial owner Datuk Sia Keng Leong Interest in controlled corporation/interests held 750,000,000 (L) 75% jointly with another person/beneficial owner Mr. Sia Kok Chong Interest in controlled corporation/interests held 750,000,000 (L) 75% jointly with another person/beneficial owner Mr. Sia Kok Seng Interest in controlled corporation/interests held 750,000,000 (L) 75% jointly with another person/beneficial owner Mr. Sia Kok Heong Interest in controlled corporation/interests held 750,000,000 (L) 75% jointly with another person/beneficial owner Notes As at 30 June 2019, the total number of issued shares is 1,000,000,000 shares. The letter "L" denotes the entity's long position in the Shares. The Sia Brothers entered into a deed of acting in concert confirmation and undertaking dated 20 August 2018. As such, each of the Sia Brothers, being parties to the deed of acting in concert confirmation and undertaking, is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the 510,000,000 Shares collectively held through 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited (" 5S Holdings ") and the 48,000,000 Shares held by each of the other Sia Brothers. In other words, each of the Sia Brother is interested in the 750,000,000 Shares, among which 510,000,000 shares are held in the capacity as interest in a controlled corporation, 192,000,000 shares are held in the capacity as interests held jointly with another person and 48,000,000 shares are held in the capacity as beneficial owner. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2019, none of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company had or was deemed to have any interest or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) that was required to be recorded in the register of the Company required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES At no time during the six months ended 30 June 2019 was the Company, its holding company, or any of its subsidiaries, a party to any arrangement to enable the Directors to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in, or debt securities including debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 13 Disclosure of Interests SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITION IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2019, to the best knowledge of the Directors, the following persons (not being a Director or chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares which fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 336 of the SFO: Number of Approximate ordinary shares percentage of Name Nature of interest (Note 1) shareholding 5S Holdings Beneficial owner 510,000,000 (L) 51% Ms. Koo Lee Ching Interest of spouse 750,000,000 (L) 75% (Note 3) Ms. Loh Hui Mei Interest of spouse 750,000,000 (L) 75% (Note 4) Ms. Peong Ai Teen Interest of spouse 750,000,000 (L) 75% (Note 5) Ms. Yang Mei Feng Interest of spouse 750,000,000 (L) 75% (Note 6) Ms. Juan Sook Fong Interest of spouse 750,000,000 (L) 75% (Note 7) Notes As at 30 June 2019, the total number of issued shares is 1,000,000,000 shares. The letter "L" denotes the entity's long position in the Shares. Ms. Koo Lee Ching is the spouse of Mr. Sia Kok Chin. As such, Ms. Koo Lee Ching is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the Shares in which Mr. Sia Kok Chin is interested. Ms. Loh Hui Mei is the spouse of Datuk Sia Keng Leong. As such, Ms. Loh Hui Mei is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the Shares in which Datuk Sia Keng Leong is interested. Ms. Peong Ai Teen is the spouse of Mr. Sia Kok Chong. As such, Ms. Peong Ai Teen is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the Shares in which Mr. Sia Kok Chong is interested. Ms. Yang Mei Feng is the spouse of Mr. Sia Kok Seng. As such, Ms. Yang Mei Feng is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the Shares in which Mr. Sia Kok Seng is interested. Ms. Juan Sook Fong is the spouse of Mr. Sia Kok Heong. As such, Ms. Juan Sook Fong is deemed under the SFO to be interested in the Shares in which Mr. Sia Kok Heong is interested. Save as disclosed above, and as at 30 June 2019, the Directors were not aware of any persons (who were not Directors or chief executive of the Company) who had an interest or short position in the Shares or underlying Shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which would be required, pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein. 14 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Disclosure of Interests SHARE OPTION SCHEME The Company has conditionally adopted a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") pursuant to the written resolutions of our shareholders passed on 19 February 2019. The condition of which has been fulfilled. The Share Option Scheme shall be valid and effective for the period of ten years commencing on 19 February 2019, being the date on which the Share Option Scheme was adopted conditionally, and ending on 19 February 2029 (both dates inclusive). The Share Option Scheme is a share incentive scheme and is established to recognise and acknowledge the contributions the Eligible Participants (as defined below) have had or may have made to the Group. The Share Option Scheme will provide the Eligible Participants an opportunity to have a personal stake in the Company with the view to achieving the following objectives: (i) motivating the Eligible Participants to optimise their performance efficiency for the benefit of the Group; and attracting and retaining or otherwise maintaining on- going business relationships with the Eligible Participants whose contributions are or will be beneficial to the long- term growth of the Group. Under the Share Option Scheme, the Board may, at its discretion, make an offer to any person belonging to the following classes of participants (the "Eligible Participants") share options to subscribe for shares of the Company: (i) any employee (whether full time or part time, including any executive director but excluding any non-executive director) of our Company, any subsidiary or any entity in which any member of our Group holds any equity interest (the "Invested Entity"); (ii) any non-executive director (including independent non-executive directors) of our Company, any subsidiary or any Invested Entity; (iii) any supplier of goods to any member of our Group or any Invested Entity; (iv) any customer of any member of our Group or any Invested Entity; (v) any person or entity that provides research, development or other technological support to any member of our Group or any Invested Entity; (vi) any shareholder of any member of our Group or any Invested Entity or any holder of any securities issued by any member of our Group or any Invested Entity; (vii) any adviser (professional or otherwise) or consultant to any area of business or business development of any member of our Group or any Invested Entity; and (viii) any other group or classes of participants who have contributed or may contribute by way of joint venture, business alliance or other business arrangement to the development and growth of our Group, and, for the purposes of the Share Option Scheme, the offer may be made to any company wholly owned by one or more Eligible Participants. The maximum number of shares of the Company available for issue upon exercise of all share options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme is 100,000,000, representing approximately 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 30 June 2019. The total number of shares of the Company issued and which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of share options to be granted under the 100,000,000 and any other share option scheme(s) of the Company (including exercised, cancelled and outstanding share options) to each grantee in any 12-month period up to the date of grant shall not exceed 1% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of grant. Any further grant of share options in excess of this 1% limit shall be subject to the issue of a circular by the Company and shareholders' approval in a general meeting. In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an Independent Non- executive Director of the Company, or to any of their associates, which would result in the shares of the Company issued and to be issued upon exercise of all options already granted and to be granted (including options exercised, cancelled and outstanding) to such person in the 12-month period up to and including the date of the offer of such grant (a) representing in aggregate over 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue on the date of the grant; and (b) having an aggregate value of in excess of HK$5,000,000 (based on the closing price of the Company's shares as stated in the daily quotations sheet of the Stock Exchange on the date of each grant), such further grant of options shall be subject to the issue of a circular by the Company and shareholders' approval in a general meeting on a poll at which the grantee, his/her associates and all core connected persons of the Company shall abstain from voting in favour of the resolution concerning the grant of such options, and/or such other requirements prescribed under the Listing Rules from time to time. A connected person of the Company will be permitted to vote against the grant only if his intention to do so has been stated in the circular. Any grant of share options to a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or to any of their associates, is required to be approved by the Independent Non-executive Directors (excluding the Independent Non-executive Director who is the grantee of the options). Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 15 Disclosure of Interests The period during which a share option may be exercised will be determined by the Board at its absolute discretion, save that no share option may be exercised more than 10 years after it has been granted under the Share Option Scheme. There is no requirement that a share option must be held for any minimum period before it can be exercised but the Board is empowered to impose at its discretion any such minimum period at the time of offer of any share options. The exercise price in relation to each share option will be determined by the Board at its absolute discretion and shall not be less than the highest of (i) the closing price of the shares of the Company as stated in the daily quotations sheet of the Stock Exchange on the date of offer of share options; (ii) the average closing price of the shares of the Company as stated in the daily quotations sheets of the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the date of offer of share options; and (iii) the nominal value of a share of the Company on the date of offer of share options. Each of the grantees is required to pay HK$1.00 as a consideration for his acceptance of the grant of share options in accordance with the Share Option Scheme. The offer of share options must be accepted within 21 days from the date of the offer. No share option has been granted, exercised, cancelled or lapsed under the Share Option Scheme since its adoption. Accordingly, as at 30 June 2019, there was no share option outstanding under the Share Option Scheme. COMPLIANCE WITH NON-COMPETITION DEED Each of the Controlling Shareholders, namely 5S Holdings, Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong, has executed a deed of non-competition on 19 February 2019 pursuant to which they have irrevocably and unconditionally undertaken to the Company (for the Company itself and on behalf of the members of the Group) that, during the period that the Non- Competition Deed remains effective, he/it/she shall not, and shall procure that his/its/her close associates (other than any member of the Company) shall not, directly or indirectly, develop, acquire, participate in, hold any right or interest or invest in or engage in, render any services for or otherwise be involved in any business in competition with or likely to be in competition with the existing business activities of the Company in Malaysia or any other area in which the Company carries out business. The Company shall seek opinion and decision from the independent non-executive Directors who are responsible for reviewing and determining whether to accept or decline such new business opportunity provided by Controlling Shareholders or its associates. The details of the Deed of Non-competition have been disclosed in the Prospectus under the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders". DIRECTORS' INTEREST IN COMPETING BUSINESS As at 30 June 2019, none of the Directors or their respective associates had engaged in or had any interest in any business which competes or may compete with the businesses of the Group. 16 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND OTHER INFORMATION COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company recognises the importance of good corporate governance for enhancing the management of the Company as well as preserving the interests of the shareholders as a whole. The Company has adopted the code provisions as set out in the Code of Corporate Governance (the "Corporate Governance Code") as contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as its own code of corporate governance practices except for the deviation from the code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code. Mr. Sia Kok Chin, as the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer, has been managing our business since 2001. The Directors consider that vesting the roles of the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer in Mr. Sia Kok Chin is beneficial to the management and business development of the Group and will provide strong and consistent leadership to the Group. The Board will continue to review and consider splitting the roles of the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer at a time when it is appropriate and suitable by taking into account the circumstances of the Group as a whole. During the period from the date of listing to 30 June 2019, the Board is of the opinion that the Company has complied with all the provisions in the Corporate Governance Code apart from the deviation above. The Board will continue to review and monitor its code of corporate governance practices of the Company with an aim to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code as its code of conduct regarding dealings in the securities of the Company by the Directors and the Group's senior management who, because of his/her office or employment, is likely to possess inside information in relation to the Group or the Company's securities. Upon specific enquiry, all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code during the period from the date of listing to 30 June 2019. In addition, the Company is not aware of any non-compliance of the Model Code by the senior management of the Group during the period from the date of listing to 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN RESPECT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Directors acknowledge their responsibility for preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which give a true and fair view of the affairs of the Group and of the Group's results and cash flows. The management has provided to the Board such explanation and information as are necessary to enable the Board to carry out an informed assessment of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are put to the Board for approval. The Company provides all members of the Board with quarterly updates on Company's performance, positions and prospects. The Directors were not aware of any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions which may cast significant doubt upon the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 17 Corporate Governance and Other Information EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2019, the Group had 112 (as at 30 June 2018: 109) employees in Malaysia. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, total staff costs and related expenses of the Group (including the Directors' remuneration) were RM5.3 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM5.6 million), representing a decrease of 4.8% as compared to the same period of 2018. The Group enters into employment contracts with its employees to cover matters such as position, term of employment, wage, employee benefits and liabilities for breaches and grounds for termination. Remuneration of the Group's employees includes basic salaries, allowances, bonus and other employee benefits, and is determined with reference to their experience, qualifications and general market conditions. The emolument policy for the employees of the Group is set up by the Board on the basis of their merit, qualification and competence. We provide regular training to our employees in order to improve their skills and knowledge. The training courses range from further educational studies to skill training to professional development courses for management personnel. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS A summary of the Group's results, assets and liabilities for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is set out on page 4 of this interim report. This summary does not form part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. MOVEMENTS IN SHARE CAPITAL There is no change to share capital of the Company from the listing date (i.e, 15 March 2019) to 30 June 2019. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT According to the information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Board, during the period from the date of listing to 30 June 2019, the Company has maintained the public float as required under the Listing Rules. PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS There are no provisions for pre-emptive rights under the Articles, or the laws of Cayman Islands, which would oblige the Company to offer new shares on a pro-rata basis to its existing shareholders. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS' INFORMATION As at 30 June 2019, the was no change in the information of the Company's directors. 18 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Corporate Governance and Other Information USE OF PROCEEDS The net proceeds raised by the Company from the Share Offer were approximately RM41.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$78.8 million) (based on the final Offer Price of HK$0.50 per Offer Share), after deducting underwriting fees and all related expenses incurred in the amount of HK$46.2 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds on a pro rata basis for the purposes as disclosed in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" of the Prospectus. Net proceeds (RM'million) Available Utilised Unutilised RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 Partially replacing our fleet of trucks 3,604 1,172 2,432 Enhancing our processing abilities 2,908 2,598 310 Setting up a new enterprise resource planning system 942 - 942 Setting up a new scrapyard in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia 4,546 - 4,546 Expansion of our scrapyard in Selangor, Malaysia 6,389 163 6,226 The Group's working capital for our scrap ferrous metal trading business 18,471 18,471 - General working capital or for other general corporate purpose (excluding the purchase of scrap materials) 4,096 - 4,096 Total 40,956 22,404 18,522 As at the date of this report, there were no changes of the business plans from those disclosed in the Prospectus. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not declare the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). The Board has subsequently on 23 September 2019 resolved to declare the payment of a special dividend of HK0.005 cents per ordinary share. The Dividend will be payable on 13 November 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 14 October 2019. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 19 Corporate Governance and Other Information EVENTS OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this report, the Board is not aware of any significant event affecting the Group and requiring disclosures that took place subsequent to 30 June 2019 up to the date of this report. COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS AND REGULATIONS During the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Company, and was not involved in any material legal proceeding. AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Audit Committee of the Company (being Ms. Sai Shiow Yin, Mr. Puar Chin Jong and Mr. Chu Kheh Wee) has reviewed with management the condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019, including accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The register of members of the Company will be closed from 10 October 2019 to 14 October 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of share(s) will be effected. In order to qualify for the special dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, at 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4.30 pm on 9 October 2019. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM REPORT This report is published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.henghup.com). The interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the aforesaid websites in due course. 20 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 3 498,973 413,496 Cost of sales 6 (469,869) (384,276) Gross profit 29,104 29,220 Other income 4 26 93 Other gains, net 5 264 111 Distribution and selling expenses 6 (7,118) (4,043) Administrative expenses 6 (10,327) (9,128) Finance costs, net 7 (248) (200) Share of post-tax loss of an associate (233) - Profit before income tax 11,468 16,053 Income tax expenses 8 (3,638) (4,964) Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the company 7,830 11,089 Other comprehensive income for the period: Exchange differences on translation of: foreign operations 250 - Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 8,080 11,089 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company for the period (expressed in sen per share) - Basic earnings per share 10 0.87 1.48 - Diluted earnings per share 10 0.87 1.48 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 21 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Notes (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 10,668 18,657 Right-of-use assets 12 12,072 - Investment properties 13 4,039 4,052 Investment in an associate 783 - Deferred income tax assets 53 53 27,615 22,762 Current assets Inventories 17,512 8,794 Trade and other receivables 14 129,852 113,127 Fixed deposits and pledged bank deposits 24,464 5,232 Cash and cash equivalents 18,581 5,572 190,409 132,725 Total assets 218,024 155,487 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital/Combined capital 15 5,206 112,313 Share premium 49,306 - Capital reserve 29,168 (82,826) Foreign translation reserve 250 - Retained earnings 95,932 87,911 Total equity 179,862 117,398 22 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Continued) As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Notes (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current liabilities Finance lease liabilities 17 - 763 Lease liabilities 17 2,666 - Borrowings 17 3,739 3,981 6,405 4,744 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 24,727 26,536 Current income tax liabilities 556 841 Finance lease liabilities 17 - 371 Lease liabilities 17 1,474 - Borrowings 17 5,000 5,597 31,757 33,345 Total liabilities 38,162 38,089 Total equity and liabilities 218,024 155,487 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 23 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 Foreign Non- Share Share Capital Translation Retained Controlling Total Capital Premium Reserve Reserve Earnings Total Interests Equity Notes RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 As at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 112,313 - (82,826) - 87,911 117,398 - 117,398 Effect arising from the Reorganisation 15 (112,313) - 111,994 - 191 (128) - (128) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - - - 7,830 7,830 - 7,830 Other comprehensive income - - - 250 - 250 - 250 - - 29,168 250 95,932 125,350 - 125,350 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Issuance of ordinary shares relating to initial public offering 15 1,301 63,780 - - - 65,081 - 65,081 Underwriting commissions and other share issuance costs - (10,569) - - - (10,569) - (10,569) Capitalisation of ordinary shares 15 3,905 (3,905) - - - - - - Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners 5,206 49,306 - - - 54,512 - 54,512 As at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 5,206 49,306 29,168 250 95,932 179,862 - 179,862 24 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 Non- Combined Retained Controlling Total Capital Earnings Total Interests Equity RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 As at 1 January 2018 (Audited) 6,750 63,233 69,983 393 70,376 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - 11,089 11,089 - 11,089 6,750 74,322 81,072 393 81,465 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Acquisition of non-controlling interests - 56 56 (393) (337) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - 56 56 (393) (337) As at 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) 6,750 74,378 81,128 - 81,128 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 25 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Note (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations 20 (13,957) 10,123 Tax paid (3,922) (2,383) Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (17,879) 7,740 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in an associate (1,016) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,725) (708) Additions in right-of-use assets (135) - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 162 Interests received 143 162 Increase in pledged bank deposits (78) (3,330) Net cash used in investing activities (2,811) (3,714) Cash flows from financing activities Interests paid (391) (362) Proceeds from borrowings 3,686 - Repayments of borrowings (5,513) (4,637) Repayments to directors - (233) Proceeds from Share Offer 65,081 - Listing expenses paid (10,569) (288) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 52,294 (5,857) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,604 (1,831) Effect of exchange rate changes 250 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the periods 5,340 13,458 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the periods 37,194 11,627 Cash at bank and on hand 18,581 11,627 Fixed deposits and pledged bank deposits 24,464 10,433 Bank overdrafts (Note 17) (541) - 42,504 22,060 Fixed deposit pledged as security (5,310) (10,433) Cash and cash equivalents 37,194 11,627 26 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1 Reorganisation In preparing for the listing of the Heng Hup Holdings Limited's (the "Company") shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the following reorganisation activities were carried out. Prior to the incorporation of the Company and the completion of the reorganisation as described below (the "Reorganisation"), the business of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") was primarily carried out by Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd., Heng Hup Paper Sdn. Bhd., Heng Hup Paper (Melaka) Sdn. Bhd., Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as Heng Hup Recycle Sdn. Bhd.) and Heng Hup Metal (Johor) Sdn. Bhd. (collectively, the "Operating Companies"). Pursuant to the Reorganisation, the Operating Companies were transferred to the Company through the following steps: On 22 December 2017, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. was incorporated in Malaysia. One share was allotted and issued, credited as fully paid, to each of Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong (collectively, the " Sia Brothers "), all as initial subscribers. On 18 January 2018, Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. acquired 20% of the issued share capital of Heng Hup Metal (Johor) Sdn. Bhd. from Goh Eng Kiat for a cash consideration of RM337,000, which was based on 20% of the net asset value of Heng Hup Metal (Johor) Sdn. Bhd. as at 30 November 2017 and settled by Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. in cash in January 2018. On 10 April 2018, 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. 2,000 shares were allotted and issued, credited as fully paid at par, to each of the Sia Brothers as initial subscribers. On 13 April 2018, 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited allotted and issued 5,000 shares, 1,250 shares, 1,250 shares, 1,250 shares and 1,250 shares, all credited as fully paid at par, to Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong respectively. On 12 April 2018, the Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. One share was allotted and issued for cash at par to the initial third party subscriber and such share was transferred to 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited on the same date, and further allotted and issued 6,799 shares, for cash at par, to 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited and 640 shares, for cash at par, to each of the Sia Brothers. On 17 April 2018, Heng Hup (BVI) Limited was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. 10,000 shares were allotted and issued, credited as fully paid at par, to the Company as the initial subscriber. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 27 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION (Continued) 1.1 Reorganisation (Continued) a) On 7 May 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Paper Sdn. Bhd. from the Sia Brothers for an aggregate nominal consideration of RM5, which was satisfied by Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. by issuing and allotting one share to each of the Sia Brothers for RM1 per share (the " Share Swap I "). The Share Swap I was completed on 24 May 2018. On 7 May 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Paper (Melaka) Sdn. Bhd. from the Sia Brothers for an aggregate nominal consideration of RM5, which was satisfied by Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. by issuing and allotting one share to each of the Sia Brothers for RM1 per share (the " Share Swap II "). The Share Swap II was completed on 24 May 2018. On 7 May 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Metal (Johor) Sdn. Bhd. from Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. for an aggregate nominal cash consideration of RM1, which was paid by Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. in May 2018. On 1 June 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. from the Sia Brothers for an aggregate nominal consideration of RM5, which was satisfied by Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. by issuing and allotting one share to each of the Sia Brothers for RM1 per share (the " Share Swap III "). The Share Swap III was completed on 13 June 2018. On 3 July 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd. from the Sia Brothers for an aggregate nominal consideration of RM5, which was satisfied by Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. by issuing and allotting one share to each of the Sia Brothers for RM1 per share (the " Share Swap IV "). The Share Swap IV was completed on 12 July 2018. As a result of the above reorganisation steps, each of the Operating Companies became a wholly- owned subsidiary of Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. On 31 July 2018, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. underwent a share sub-division such that every existing share in the capital of Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. was sub-divided into 50 shares. 28 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION (Continued) 1.1 Reorganisation (Continued) a) The debts due and owing by Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd. to the Sia Brothers and a related company controlled by the Sia Brothers in the aggregate amount of RM27,989,000 as at 31 May 2018 were settled by way of: transfer of three properties for an aggregate consideration of RM7,845,000 to the Sia Brothers on 31 July 2018; set-off of the debts owing by My Santuariee Sdn. Bhd., 5S Foods & Beverages Sdn. Bhd., 5S Battery Sdn. Bhd., Solid Lift Sdn. Bhd., 5S Resources Sdn. Bhd. and 5S Unity Properties Sdn. Bhd. (being companies owned by Sia Brothers) to Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd. in the amount of RM8,817,000 as at 31 May 2018 after being novated to the Sia Brothers; allotment and issue of 541,959 shares of Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd. to Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. at an issue price of RM20.9 per share on 31 July 2018; and allotment and issue of 31 shares of Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. to each of the Sia Brothers at an issue price of RM73,536 per share on 31 July 2018. The debt due and owing by Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. to the Sia Brothers in the aggregate amount of RM14,194,000 as at 31 May 2018 was settled by way of: transfer of one property for a consideration of RM2,650,000 to the Sia Brothers on 31 July 2018; set-off of the debt owing by 5S Unity Properties Sdn. Bhd. and Heng Hup Hardware (being entities owned by the Sia Brothers) to Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. in the amount of RM133,311 as at 31 May 2018 after being novated to the Sia Brothers; allotment and issue of 1,558,774 shares of Heng Hup Hardware (M) Sdn. Bhd. to Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. at an issue price of RM7.32 per share on 31 July 2018; and allotment and issue of 31 shares of Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. to each of the Sia Brothers at an issue price of RM73,536 per share on 31 July 2018. On 13 February 2019, Heng Hup (BVI) Limited acquired the entire issued share capital of Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. from the Sia Brothers for an aggregate nominal cash consideration of RM5 and settled by Heng Hup (BVI) Limited in February 2019. The ordinary shares of the Company has been increased by 749,992,560 shares by way of additional issue of 749,992,560 shares at HK$0.01 each on 15 March 2019 (the " Capitalisation "). As a result of the above reorganisation step, Heng Hup Holdings (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. became the wholly-owned subsidiary of Heng Hup (BVI) Limited on 13 February 2019. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 29 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION (Continued) 1.1 Reorganisation (Continued) Upon completion of the above reorganisation steps on 13 February 2019, the Operating Companies became indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. On 15 March 2019, the Company's shares were successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Upon the completion of the Reorganisation and as at the date of this report, the Company has direct and indirect interests in the following subsidiaries: Effective interest held by the Group As at As at Place and date of Issued and 30 June 31 December Name of subsidiaries incorporation paid up capital Principal activities 2019 2018 Directly held: Heng Hup (BVI) Limited British Virgin Islands, 50,000 Investment holding 100% 100% 17 April 2018 ordinary shares of US$1 each Indirectly held: Heng Hup Holdings Malaysia, 1,560 Investment holding 100% 100% (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. 22 December 2017 ordinary shares Heng Hup Metal Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia, 3,541,959 Trading of scrap ferrous metals, 100% 100% 3 July 2008 ordinary shares used batteries and other scraps Heng Hup Paper Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia, 1,000,000 Dealing with recycle paper and 100% 100% 3 July 2008 ordinary shares its related products Heng Hup Paper (Melaka) Malaysia, 250,000 Trading and recycling of paper 100% 100% Sdn. Bhd. 13 March 2009 ordinary shares and other related products Heng Hup Hardware (M) Malaysia, 4,058,774 Trading of scrap ferrous metals, 100% 100% Sdn. Bhd. (Formerly known 24 March 2005 ordinary shares used batteries and other scraps as Heng Hup Recycle Sdn. Bhd.) Heng Hup Metal (Johor) Malaysia, 250,000 Trading scrap ferrous metals, 100% 100% Sdn. Bhd. 27 May 2009 ordinary shares shares used batteries and other scraps 30 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION (Continued) 1.2 Basis of presentation Immediately prior to and after the Reorganisation and during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, the business of trading of scrap ferrous metals, used batteries, waste paper and other scraps (the "Listing Business") was primary conducted by the Operating Companies. Pursuant to the Re- organisation, the Listing Business were transferred to and held by the Company. The Company has not been involved in any other business prior to the Reorganisation and the transfer does not meet the definition of a business. The Reorganisation is merely a reorganisation of the Listing Business with no change in management and the ultimate owners of the Listing Business remain substantially the same. Accordingly, the Group resulting from the Reorganisation is regarded as a continuation of the Listing Business under the Operating Companies. The acquisitions of the equity interests owned by the Sia Brothers in the Operating Companies through cash considerations and share swaps as described in the Reorganisation steps in Note 1.1 have been accounted for as recapitalisation of the single business by pooling the interests of the Sia Brothers in the Listing Business. The non-controlling interests in the Listing Business represented equity interests other than that of the Sia Brothers. During the Reorganisation, the Group acquired these non-controlling interests in the Listing Business. For the purpose of this report, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 have been prepared and presented as a continuation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Operating Subsidiaries, with the assets and liabilities of the Group recognised and measured at the carrying amounts of the Listing Business for all periods presented. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared by including the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the companies engaged in the Listing Business, under the common control of the Sia Brothers immediately before and after the Reorganisation and now comprising the Group as if the current group structure had been in existence throughout the periods presented, or since the date when the combining companies first came under the control of the Sia Brothers, which ever is a shorter period. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 31 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 1 REORGANISATION, BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND GENERAL INFORMATION (Continued) 1.2 Basis of presentation (Continued) Except for the Reorganisation, the Group applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former shareholders of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis. Non-controlling interests in the acquiree that are present ownership interests and entitle their holders to a proportionate share of the entity's net assets in the event of liquidation are measured at either fair value or the present ownership interests' proportionate share in the recognised amounts of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. All other components of non-controlling interests are measured at their acquisition date fair value, unless another measurement basis is required by IFRSs. Intra-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between group companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the transferred asset. When necessary, amounts reported by subsidiaries have been adjusted to conform with the Group's accounting policies. The Group treats transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in a loss of control as transactions with equity owners of the Group. A change in ownership interest results in an adjustment between the carrying amounts of the controlling and non-controlling interests to reflect their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount of the adjustment to non-controlling interests and any consideration paid or received is recognised in a separate reserve within equity attributable to owners of the Company. 1.3 General information The Company was incorporated on 12 April 2018 as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. The address of its registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are principally engaged in trading of scrap ferrous metals, used batteries, waste paper and other scraps. The Company's ultimate holding company is 5S Holdings (BVI) Limited. The ultimate controlling party of the Group are Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong (collectively, the "Sia Brothers"). These condensed consolidated financial statements is presented in Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") unless otherwise stated. 32 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES 2.1 Basis of preparation The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the applicable disclosure requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange and the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 set out below. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. Except as described below, the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual combined financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. 2.2 Adoption of New standards In 2019, the Group has adopted the following new standard and interpretation which are pertinent to the Group's operations and effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019: Amendments to IFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation IFRS 16 Leases Amendments to IAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Amendments to IAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures IFRIC-Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Annual Improvements 2015-2017 Cycle Amendments to IFRS 3, IFRS 11, IAS 12 and IAS 23 Other than as explained below regarding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases, the new and revised standards are not relevant to the preparation of the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The nature and impact of the new and revised IFRSs are described below: IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases, IFRIC-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, SIC- Int 15 Operating Leases - Incentives and SIC-Int 27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on- balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under IFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from IAS 17. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in IAS 17. The Group adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 January 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initial adoption as adjustments to the opening balances at 1 January 2019, and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 33 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (Continued) 2.2 Adoption of New standards (Continued) New definition of a lease Under IFRS 16, a contract is, or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying IAS 17 and IFRIC-Int 4 at the date of initial application. Contracts that were not identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC-Int 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component on the basis of their standard-alone prices. A practical expedient is available to a lessee, which the Group has adopted, not to separate non- lease components and to account for the lease and the associated non-lease components (e.g. property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component. As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases Nature of the effect of adoption of IFRS 16 The Group has lease contracts for properties. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as either finance leases or operating leases based on the assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets to the Group. Under IFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low value assets (elected on a lease by lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognise right-of- use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets (e.g. photocopiers); and (ii) leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less. Instead, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Impacts on transition Lease liabilities at 1 January 2019 were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the lease recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position immediately before 1 January 2019. All these assets were assessed for any impairment based on IAS 36 on that date. The Group elected to present the right-of-use assets separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. 34 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (Continued) 2.2 Adoption of New standards (Continued) As a lessee - Leases previously classified as operating leases (Continued) Impacts on transition (Continued) The Group has used the following elective practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019: Applied the short-term lease exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months from the date of initial application; and

short-term lease exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months from the date of initial application; and Used hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend/ terminate the lease. Summary of new accounting policies Carrying Carrying amount amount previously under reported at IFRS 16 at 31 December 1 January 2018 Changes 2019 RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 18,657 (10,469) 8,188 Right-of-use assets - 11,519 11,519 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities - 1,449 1,449 Finance lease liabilities 763 (763) - Current liabilities Lease liabilities - 735 735 Finance lease liabilities 371 (371) - Total lease liabilities 1,134 1,050 2,184 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 35 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (Continued) 2.2 Adoption of New standards (Continued) Summary of new accounting policies (Continued) The lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 reconciled to the operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 is as follows: RM' 000 (Unaudited) Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 1,101* Incremental borrowing rates as at 1 January 2019 6.81% to 7.37% Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 1,050 Included in the operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 are cancellable operating leases in which the Group shall not early terminate the said leases and the Group shall exercise its options to extend the lease terms. Prior to the adoption of IFRS 16, the cancellable operating lease were not disclosed as operating lease commitments in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The accounting policy for leases as disclosed in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 is replaced with the following new accounting policies upon adoption of IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019: Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets are recognised at the commencement date of the lease. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the estimated useful life and the lease term. When a right- of-use asset meets the definition of investment property, it is included in investment properties. The corresponding right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, and subsequently measured at fair value, in accordance with the Group's policy for investment properties. 36 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (Continued) 2.2 Adoption of New standards (Continued) Summary of new accounting policies (Continued) Lease liabilities Lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement date of the lease at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in- substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for termination of a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rates at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in future lease payments arising from change in an index or rate, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in assessment to purchase the underlying asset. Amounts recognised in the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position and profit or loss. The carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movement during the period under review are as follows: Right-of-use Lease assets liabilities RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at 1 January 2019 11,519 1,050 Additions during the period 880 745 Depreciation (327) - Interest expenses - 23 Payments - (251) As at 30 June 2019 12,072 1,567 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 37 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (Continued) 2.3 New standards and amendments to standards and interpretations not yet adopted A number of new standards and amendments to standards and interpretation have been issued but not effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted by the Group in preparing the financial statements: Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after IFRS 10 and IAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor To be determined (Amendments) and its Associate or Joint Venture Framework for Financial Revised Conceptual Framework for 1 January 2020 Reporting 2018 Financial Reporting IAS 1 and IAS 8 (Amendments) Definition of Material 1 January 2020 IFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 The above new standards, new interpretations and amended standards are not expected to have any impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. 3 REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group is mainly engaged in trading of scrap ferrous metals, used batteries, waste paper and other scraps. No segmental analysis is prepared as the Group has been operating in a single operating segment, i.e. trading of recycling materials. The Group as a whole is regarded as an operating segment. The chief operating decision-makers have been identified as the executive directors and senior management led by the Group's chief executive officer. The executive directors and senior management review the Group's internal reporting to assess performance and allocate resources. A management approach has been used for the operating segment reporting. The chief operating decision-makers assesses the performance of the operating segment based on a measure of profit before income tax. 38 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 3 REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (a) Revenue by location of goods delivery During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group mainly traded in Malaysia and most of the revenue were generated in Malaysia. All revenue are recognised at a point in time upon delivery. (b) Non-current assets As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the non-current assets were all located in Malaysia. (c) Major customers Revenue from customers contributing over 10% of the total revenue of the Group is as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Customer 1 120,675 - Customer 2 60,684 158,752 Customer 3 43,033 94,742 4 OTHER INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Compensation received 9 58 Rental income 1 3 Others 16 32 26 93 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 39 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 5 OTHER GAINS, NET For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 139 Property, plant and equipment written-off - (38) Foreign exchange gains 264 10 264 111 6 EXPENSES BY NATURE For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of trading goods sold 466,574 381,346 Employee benefit expenses 5,331 5,600 Depreciation expenses 1,478 1,080 Auditors' remuneration - Audit services 134 146 - Non-audit services 176 2 Listing expenses 3,664 2,909 Transportation costs 5,092 1,650 Other expenses 4,865 4,714 Total cost of sales, distribution and selling expenses and administrative expenses 487,314 397,447 40 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 7 FINANCE COSTS, NET For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income from bank deposits 143 162 Interest expense on loans (278) (303) Interest expense on finance leases (67) (41) Interest expense on bank overdrafts (23) (18) Interest expense on lease liabilities (23) - Finance costs (391) (362) Finance costs, net (248) (200) 8 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Malaysian corporate income tax has been provided at the rate of 24% (six months ended 30 June 2018: 24%) of the estimated assessable profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current tax: Malaysian corporate income tax 3,638 4,847 Deferred income tax - 117 Income tax expenses 3,638 4,964 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 41 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 8 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Continued) The reconciliations from the tax amount at the statutory income tax rate 24% (six months ended 30 June 2018: 24%) and the Group's tax expense are as follows: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit before tax 11,468 16,053 Tax at Malaysian statutory income tax rate 2,752 3,853 Tax effect of expenses not deductible for tax purpose 886 1,111 Income tax expense for the periods 3,638 4,964 9 INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not declare the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). The Board has subsequently on 23 September 2019 resolved to declared the payment of a special dividend of HK0.005 cents per ordinary share. 10 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the respective periods. The weighted average number of shares used for such purpose has been retrospectively adjusted for the effects of the issue of shares in connection with the Reorganisation as described in Note 1.1 and the Capitalisation as described in Note 1.1(x) had been effected on 1 January 2018. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Earnings: Profit for the periods attributable to the owners of the Company 7,830 11,089 Number of shares: Weighted average number of shares in issue 899,171,271 750,000,000 Basic earnings per share (expressed in sen) 0.87 1.48 Diluted earnings per share is equal to basis earnings per share as the Group has no potentially dilutive shares outstanding during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018. 42 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 11 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment with aggregate cost of RM3,618,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM3,702,000). No item was disposed off during six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). 12 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS As discussed in Note 2.2, the Group has initially applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method and adjusted the opening balances at 1 January 2019 to recognise right-of-use assets relating to leases which were previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. In addition, the depreciated carrying amount of the finance leased assets which were previously included in property, plant and equipment is also identified as right-of-use assets. Further details on the net book value of the Group's right-of-use assets by class of underlying asset are set out in Note 2.2. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group entered into a number of lease agreements for use of leasehold land, and therefore recognised the additions to right-of-use assets of RM135,000. 13 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES The Group did not acquire any investment properties during the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RM419,000). No investment properties was disposal of during the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil). 14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 107,232 96,028 Other receivables 1,616 1,021 Deposits and prepayments 5,129 4,263 Downpayment to suppliers 15,125 11,654 Other tax receivables 106 161 Amount due from an associate 644 - 129,852 113,127 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 43 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (Continued) The Group generally grants credit terms ranging from 0 to 90 days to customers upon the approval of management according to the credit quality of individual customers. As at 30 June 2019, the ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice date were as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 - 30 days 99,373 64,792 31 - 60 days 5,512 7,227 61 - 120 days 1,338 19,877 Over 120 days 1,009 4,132 107,232 96,028 The Group applies the simplified approach to provide for expected credit losses prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all trade receivables. The Group considers the credit risk characteristics and the days past due to measure the expected credit losses. During the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, the expected losses rate for customers of sales of goods is minimal, given there is no history of significant defaults from customers. Therefore, there is no provision for trade receivables during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018. The carrying amounts of the Group's trade receivables are denominated in the following currencies: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) - RM 107,186 95,906 - United State Dollar 46 122 107,232 96,028 44 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (Continued) The carrying amounts of the Group's other receivables are denominated in the following currencies: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) - RM 3,102 1,021 - United State Dollar 452 - 3,554 1,021 Amount due from an associated is non-trade in nature, unsecured, non-interest bearing and are repayable on demand. 15 SHARE CAPITAL As at 30 June 2019 Number Share of shares capital ' 000 RM' 000 Authorised: As at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 38,000 190 Created during the period 1,962,000 10,216 As at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 2,000,000 10,406 Issued and fully paid: As at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 10 112,313 Effect arising from the Reorganisation - (112,313) Issuance of ordinary shares relating to the Share Offer 250,000 1,301 Capitalisation of ordinary shares 749,990 3,905 As at 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 1,000,000 5,206 On 19 February 2019, the authorised share capital of the Company has increased from HK$380,000 divided into 38,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each to HK$20,000,000 divided into 2,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each. On 14 March 2019, 749,990,000 shares of HK$0.01 each were allotted and issued, credited as fully paid at par, by way of capitalisation of a sum of HK$7,499,900 standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company. On 15 March 2019, the Company issued 250,000,000 shares through a share offer at the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and received a cash proceeds of HK$125,000,000 (before listing expenses). Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 45 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 16 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables 14,436 10,692 Accrued salaries 3,523 4,917 Other payables and accruals 6,768 10,927 24,727 26,536 The carrying amounts of the Group's trade payables are denominated in RM and approximate their fair values. The carrying amounts of the Group's other payables are denominated in the following currencies: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) - RM 6,429 10,927 - United State Dollar 339 - 6,768 10,927 The ageing analysis of the trade payables based on invoice date was as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0 - 30 days 14,436 10,555 31 - 60 days - 137 14,436 10,692 The carrying amounts of the other payables approximate their fair values. 46 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 17 BORROWINGS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current Bank borrowings Term loans (Note a) 3,739 3,981 Finance lease liabilities (Note b) 1,617 763 Lease liabilities (Note d) 1,049 - 6,405 4,744 Current Bank borrowings Term loans (Note a) 484 489 Finance lease liabilities (Note b) 957 371 Lease liabilities (Note d) 517 - Bank overdraft 541 232 Trust receipt loans (Note c) 3,975 4,876 6,474 5,968 Total borrowings 12,879 10,712 Notes: All borrowings are denominated in RM. Certain bank borrowings are guaranteed by personal guarantee provided by the Sia Brothers and are secured by property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, investment properties, assets classified as held for sale and pledged bank deposits of the Group of RM19,230,000 (as at 31 December 2018: RM19,114,000) as at 30 June 2019 respectively. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had aggregate banking facilities of approximately RM31,514,000 (as at 31 December 2018: RM27,514,000). Unused facilities amounted to approximately RM19,344,000 (as at 31 December 2018: RM14,802,000) as at 30 June 2019. The relevant banks have agreed that the personal guarantee provided by the Sia Brothers will be replaced by corporate guarantee provided by the Company upon listing. The personal guarantee provided by the Sia Brothers are currently in the progress being replaced by corporate guarantee provided by the Company. Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 47 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 17 BORROWINGS (Continued) (a) Term loans Term loans mature at various dates up to 2031. As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group's term loans were repayable as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year 484 489 Between 1 and 2 years 402 429 Between 2 and 5 years 1,252 1,222 Over 5 years 2,085 2,330 3,739 3,981 4,223 4,470 The effective interest rates of term loans (per annum) at the reporting dates are as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 %(p.a.) %(p.a.) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest rates 5.29 - 7.85 5.29 - 7.85 The carrying amounts of the term loans approximate their fair values. As at 30 June 2019, the carrying amount of term loans from banks in Malaysia that are not repayable within one year from the end of the reporting period but contains repayable on demand clause amounted to RM1,798,000 (as at 31 December 2018: RM1,837,000). The directors of the Company have obtained legal opinion that, in accordance with the case laws established in Malaysia, the mere inclusion of a repayment on demand clause in a term loan agreement governed under the laws of Malaysia would not allow the banks to early terminate the facilities granted and to seek immediate repayment from the borrower unless there is a breach by the borrower, as the clause would not override other terms and conditions provided in the term loan agreement. 48 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 17 BORROWINGS (Continued) Term loans (Continued)

Accordingly, the liability associated with the term loans of the Group raised in Malaysia that contained a repayable on demand clause is classified as current and/or non-current liability as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 in accordance with other terms and conditions as stated in the respective term loan agreement.

Any change to the precedence established by the case laws in Malaysia relating to the interpretation of the repayment on demand clause in the future may have an impact to the classification of the term loans of the Group. Lease liabilities Lease liabilities - debts The Group has lease liabilities for various items of plant and machinery and motor vehicles. The rights to the leased assets are reverted to the lessor in the event of default of the lease liabilities by the Group. As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Gross lease liabilities - minimum lease payments Not later than 1 year 1,092 433 Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years 1,766 818 2,858 1,251 Future finance charges on lease liabilities (284) (117) 2,574 1,134 Total present value of lease liabilities is as follows: Not later than 1 year 957 371 Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years 1,617 763 2,574 1,134 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 49 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 17 BORROWINGS (Continued) (b) Lease liabilities (Continued) (ii) Lease liabilities - pursuant to IFRS 16 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flows Not later than 1 year 558 - Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years 1,092 - Total undiscounted lease liabilities 1,650 - Lease liabilities included in the statement of financial position Not later than 1 year 517 - Later than 1 year and not later than 5 years 1,049 - 1,566 - The Group has lease liabilities for storage production and office which the remaining tenure life from one to three years. The rights to the leased assets are reverted to the lessor in the event of default of the lease liabilities by the Group. The group determined the discounted rate by using effective interest rate of term loan as disclose in note (a). (c) Trust receipt loans Trust receipt loans mature within 1 year. Trust receipt loans are utilised by the Group to finance sales of goods to selected customers approved by the bank up to 70% of the documentary invoice values. The effective interests rates of trust receipt loans (per annum) at the reporting dates are as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 %(p.a.) %(p.a.) (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest rates 5.26 - 5.45 5.26 - 5.45 The carrying amounts of the trust receipt loans approximate their fair values. 50 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 18 CAPITAL COMMITMENTS The Group had capital expenditure contracted for but not yet provided as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Capital expenditure contracted for but not provided in the condensed consolidated financial statements in respect of: - purchase of plant and machinery - 2,429 19 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Group is controlled by 5S Holdings which owns 68% of the Company's shares. The remaining 32% of shares are equally held by the five directors of the Company. The ultimate controlling party of the Group are the five directors of the Company including, Mr. Sia Kok Seng, Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Heong and Mr. Sia Kok Chong. (a) Transactions In addition to those disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group had the following transactions with its related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2019. The related party transactions described below were carried out on terms and conditions negotiated and agreed between the Group and the related parties. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales of goods to related parties controlled by a director/directors - 5 Purchases of goods from related parties controlled by a director/directors (1,565) (3,138) Disposal of assets classified as held for sale to Sia Brothers (Note 1.1(viii)) - 1,686 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 51 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 19 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) (b) Year end balances As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Receivable from: - An associate 644 - The balance is unsecured, non-interest bearing and repayable on demand. 20 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS Reconciliation from profit before income tax to cash generated from operations: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 11,468 16,053 Adjustments for: Finance costs 391 362 Finance income (143) (162) Depreciation expenses 1,478 1,080 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (138) Property, plant and equipment written-off - 39 Share of post-tax loss of an associate 233 - 13,427 17,234 Changes in working capital Increase in inventories (8,718) (4,665) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (16,852) 10,438 Decrease in trade and other payables (1,814) (12,670) Decrease in amounts with related parties - (214) Cash (used in)/generated from operations (13,957) 10,123 52 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 20 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS (Continued) In the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment comprise: For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net book amount - 24 Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 138 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - 162 In the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, proceeds from sale of assets classified as held for sale comprise: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RM' 000 RM' 000 Net book amount - 1,686 Gain on disposal of assets classified as held for sale - 9,274 Less: Consideration settled by amounts due to directors - (10,495) Proceeds from disposal of assets classified as held for sale - 465 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 53 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) 20 CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS (Continued) This section sets out an analysis of reconciliation of liabilities from financing activities for each of the periods presented. Amounts Lease Other bank due to liabilities borrowings directors Total RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 RM' 000 At 1 January 2018 (Audited) 578 11,252 37,141 50,044 Proceeds 1,035 - - 1,035 Repayments (628) (1,674) (1,001) (3,303) Other non-cash movement 149 - (36,140) (35,991) At 31 December 2018 (Audited) 1,134 9,578 - 11,785 At 1 January 2019 (Audited) 1,134 9,578 - 11,785 Proceeds 3,686 - - 3,686 Repayments (680) (839) - (1,519) Other non-cash movement - - - - At 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 4,140 8,739 - 13,952 Note: Pursuant to the Reorganisation (Note 1.1(viii)), the amounts due to directors amounted to RM36,140,000 were settled by consideration other than cash. 21 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this report, the Board is not aware of any significant event affecting the Group and requiring disclosures that took place subsequent to 30 June 2019 up to the date of this report. 54 Heng Hup Holdings Limited Interim Report 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Heng Hup Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 02:47:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 11:25p TENCENT MUSIC DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tencent Music Entertainment Group To Contact The Firm NE 11:25p TOYOTA TO BOOST SUBARU STAKE TO MORE THAN 20% : sources RE 11:23p Toyota to boost Subaru stake to more than 20% -sources RE 11:23p BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 9/27/2019 - Historical moment. Romania is promoted to Emerging Market status PU 11:23p EQUUS MINING : Corporate Governance Statement 2019 PU 11:20p SLACK DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Slack Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm NE 11:18p CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Price Monitoring Extension PU 11:18p CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Second Price Monitoring Extn PU 11:08p INTERPUBLIC OF : IPG-Funded Water Project in Ethiopia is Complete PU 11:08p HYLEA METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Tim Kestell PU