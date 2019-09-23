Heng Hup : SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Log in
SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

09/23/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Heng Hup Holdings Limited

興 合 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1891)

SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CLOSURE OF

REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Heng Hup Holdings Limited (the "Company") has resolved to declare the payment of a special dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of HKD0.005 per share (the "Special Dividend"). This Special dividend will be payable on 13 November 2019 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 9 October 2019.

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 10 October 2019 to Monday, 14 October 2019, both days inclusive. In order to qualify for the Special Dividend, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 October 2019.

This announcement is also available for viewing on the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at www.henghup.com.

By order of the Board

Heng Hup Holdings Limited

Sia Kok Chin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sia Kok Chin, Datuk Sia Keng Leong, Mr. Sia Kok Chong, Mr. Sia Kok Seng and Mr. Sia Kok Heong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Sai Shiow Yin, Mr. Puar Chin Jong and Mr. Chu Kheh Wee.

Disclaimer

Heng Hup Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:11:05 UTC
