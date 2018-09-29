Log in
Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd. to Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology for Fifth PTA Line

09/29/2018 | 06:46am CEST

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (Hengli) have reached agreement for the licensing of INVISTA’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for Hengli’s fifth PTA line. Hengli’s first three PTA lines, with a combined operating capacity of 6.6 million metric tonnes per year, the first of which began operation in 2012, utilize INVISTA’s P7 technology. This new line and the fourth line under construction, will utilize INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology at a scale of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year and include INVISTA’s proprietary R2R technology to recover Benzoic Acid, as co-product, from an oxidation waste stream.

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “This is further demonstration of the PTA industry’s recognition of INVISTA’s industry-leading P8 technology designed to create long-term value for our customers. I look forward to yet another successful collaboration between Hengli and IPT to achieve a fast track project.”

INVISTA’s latest industry-leading PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit the INVISTA Performance Technologies Web site at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA:

With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA.

About Hengli Group:

Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles, trading, finance and thermal power etc. In 2017, Hengli’s total revenue was RMB 307.9 billion, ranking No. 268 in Fortune Global 500. Hengli has the biggest PTA plant in the world, and the biggest performance fibre textile production base as well.


© Business Wire 2018
