Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd. to Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology for Fifth PTA Line

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA
Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian)
Co., Ltd. (Hengli) have reached agreement for the licensing of INVISTA’s
latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for Hengli’s
fifth PTA line. Hengli’s first three PTA lines, with a combined
operating capacity of 6.6 million metric tonnes per year, the first of
which began operation in 2012, utilize INVISTA’s P7 technology. This new
line and the fourth line under construction, will utilize INVISTA’s P8
PTA technology at a scale of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year and
include INVISTA’s proprietary R2R technology to recover
Benzoic Acid, as co-product, from an oxidation waste stream.
Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “This is further demonstration
of the PTA industry’s recognition of INVISTA’s industry-leading P8
technology designed to create long-term value for our customers. I look
forward to yet another successful collaboration between Hengli and IPT
to achieve a fast track project.”
INVISTA’s latest industry-leading PTA technology is available as a
licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more
information, please visit the INVISTA Performance Technologies Web site
at www.ipt.invista.com.
About INVISTA:
With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER®
and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers
of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged
technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce
clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A
wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the
United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For
more information, visit INVISTA.com,
Facebook.com/INVISTAglobal
and Twitter.com/INVISTA.
About Hengli Group:
Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of
business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles,
trading, finance and thermal power etc. In 2017, Hengli’s total revenue
was RMB 307.9 billion, ranking No. 268 in Fortune Global 500. Hengli has
the biggest PTA plant in the world, and the biggest performance fibre
textile production base as well.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005709/en/