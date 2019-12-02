Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hengtong Jointly Held Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 06:06pm EST

Shanghai, China, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- On November 18-20, Hengtong Group and Asian-Pacific Optical Fiber and Cable Industry Association (APC) jointly held Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019 (GOFC) in Shanghai International Conference Center and showed four business sectors of Smart City, Smart Ocean, Emerging industry and International industry. More than 600 industry experts and leaders attended the meeting. 

Cui Genliang, Chairman of the Board of Hengtong Group, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

“With the rapid development of the new generation of information network technology, we will enter a new era of artificial intelligence, digital revolution and interconnection of everything, which provides unprecedented opportunities for the optical fiber and cable industry.” He said: “We should strengthen the cooperation among industries and build a healthy industrial ecosystem.” He also mentioned that the conference was held in Shanghai to commemorate Mr. Gao Kun, the father of optical fiber.

The conference gathered more than 30 professional keynote speeches, covering the discussion and sharing of new technologies and applications, in the fields of optical fiber network, marine communication, optical communication to the whole industrial chain. In addition, APC also released the 2019 Market Outlook report of optical fiber and cable industry, which analyzes the current situation of the global fiber optic cable industry from the perspective of global telecom market and forecasts the development trend of fiber optic cable market demand in all regions of the world.

At the same time, the 13th Global & China Optical Communications Development and Competitiveness Forum was held in Shanghai. Hengtong Cablescom delivered a speech entitled Application and Market Development of New Optical Cable in Europe. During the forum, it officially announced the 2019 Top 10 most competitive enterprises. Hengtong was selected as one of the Top 10 competitiveness enterprises in the Global fiber optic cable and China optical communications field.

Hengtong Group is an international organization with a diverse range of expertise covering optical fibre, power, marine and offshore cable, EPC turnkey service and maintenance, as well as internet of things, big data and e-commerce, emerging materials and new energy.

Hengtong has 70 wholly-owned companies and holding companies (3 of which are listed on the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Indonesian stock exchanges),with 11manufacturing facilities based in Europe, South America, South Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia. We operate sales offices in over 30 countries and regions around the world, supplying products to over 130 countries.

Website: http://www.hengtonggroup.com/en/

E-mail：info@hengtonggroup.com

Attachment

Hengtong Group

Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference 2019

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pSMILES FIDELIDADE : Material Fact - Financial Projections
PU
06:20pBIOCERES : Form6-K
PU
06:20pASTELLAS PHARMA : ACQUISITION OF AUDENTES - Establishing a leading position in gene therapy -
PU
06:17pTrump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
RE
06:15pRMP : Option Agreement Signed to Acquire Perth Basin Oil Play
PU
06:15pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:15pTwo Hour Black Friday Glitch Costs Swedish Skintech Brand FOREO 10 Million Dollars
BU
06:14pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP - AMID
GL
06:12pCaltex Rejects Couche-Tard Bid But Leaves Door Open to Higher offer
DJ
06:12pGENERAL DYNAMICS : US Navy Awards $22 Billion Contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
3SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy announces 2020 capital program and production outlook
4KEYERA CORP. : KEYERA : Announces 2019 Investor Day Details
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group