Henkel Leaders Showcase Sustainable Solutions to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

As a sustainability leader, Henkel is committed to creating more value for consumers at a reduced ecological footprint

Henkel Corporation, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings today welcomed Governor Phil Murphy to its facility in Bridgewater, New Jersey to showcase innovative new products and designs for customers to enable more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions for consumers.

Henkel welcomed Governor Murphy to its facility in Bridgewater, NJ, and showcased innovative new products and designs that enable sustainable solutions for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From advanced manufacturing to life sciences, our state is truly home to a wide range of innovative businesses who share our belief in developing environmentally sustainable solutions to 21st century problems,” said Governor Murphy. “I was thrilled to visit Henkel today, and I applaud this talented team for their pioneering spirit and commitment to technological progress, right here in New Jersey.”

Henkel showcased several innovative solutions that the adhesives technical teams are developing to enable and enhance sustainable and recyclable products in the packaging, consumer and constructions industries:

Henkel has developed a new range of adhesives and coatings to enhance the performance of paper straws and provide an alternative to plastic straws. These innovative solutions provide improved water resistance that enrich the consumer experience. E-commerce packaging: To provide more sustainable e-commerce packaging, Henkel’s team of technical experts collaborated with e-commerce giant Amazon to apply Henkel’s technology and develop single stream recyclable e-commerce packaging. Amazon, our strategic partner, is currently deploying in selected markets.

Henkel’s heat resistant innovation provides the necessary spacing in a double-walled, paper cup to maintain a cool exterior, while containing a hot beverage - a versatile solution for on-the-go beverages that provides an alternative to a double-cup or sleeve. Cross laminated timber: Henkel’s LOCTITE® Purbond adhesives enable and support the sustainable use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) in construction projects across the world. Constructing a building with CLT instead of concrete and steel can eliminate and sequester thousands of tons of carbon dioxide1. CLT also offers lower total life cycle energy emissions and is lighter than concrete and steel, provides stability without the need for deep foundations, and enables faster assembly.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to speak with Governor Murphy about our shared commitment to the environment and to demonstrate the progress Henkel is making in advancing sustainable and innovative solutions,” said Michel Bilodeau, Corporate Vice President, Packaging, Henkel Corporation. “At Henkel, we understand the changing market dynamics and consumers’ desire for more sustainable products. Our high-impact adhesive and coating solutions are created with this knowledge in mind and with a commitment to creating more value for consumers at a reduced ecological footprint.”

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

