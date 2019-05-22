Henkel Leaders Showcase Sustainable Solutions to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

As a sustainability leader, Henkel is committed to creating more value
for consumers at a reduced ecological footprint
Henkel Corporation, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and
functional coatings today welcomed Governor Phil Murphy to its facility
in Bridgewater, New Jersey to showcase innovative new products and
designs for customers to enable more sustainable and environmentally
friendly solutions for consumers.
Henkel welcomed Governor Murphy to its facility in Bridgewater, NJ, and showcased innovative new products and designs that enable sustainable solutions for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)
“From advanced manufacturing to life sciences, our state is truly home
to a wide range of innovative businesses who share our belief in
developing environmentally sustainable solutions to 21st century
problems,” said Governor Murphy. “I was thrilled to visit Henkel today,
and I applaud this talented team for their pioneering spirit and
commitment to technological progress, right here in New Jersey.”
Henkel showcased several innovative solutions that the adhesives
technical teams are developing to enable and enhance sustainable and
recyclable products in the packaging, consumer and constructions
industries:
-
Paper straws durability: Henkel has developed a new range of
adhesives and coatings to enhance the performance of paper straws and
provide an alternative to plastic straws. These innovative solutions
provide improved water resistance that enrich the consumer experience.
-
E-commerce packaging: To provide more sustainable e-commerce
packaging, Henkel’s team of technical experts collaborated with
e-commerce giant Amazon to apply Henkel’s technology and develop
single stream recyclable e-commerce packaging. Amazon, our strategic
partner, is currently deploying in selected markets.
-
Insulated paper hot cups: Henkel’s heat resistant innovation
provides the necessary spacing in a double-walled, paper cup to
maintain a cool exterior, while containing a hot beverage - a
versatile solution for on-the-go beverages that provides an
alternative to a double-cup or sleeve.
-
Cross laminated timber: Henkel’s LOCTITE® Purbond
adhesives enable and support the sustainable use of cross-laminated
timber (CLT) in construction projects across the world. Constructing a
building with CLT instead of concrete and steel can eliminate and
sequester thousands of tons of carbon dioxide1. CLT also
offers lower total life cycle energy emissions and is lighter than
concrete and steel, provides stability without the need for deep
foundations, and enables faster assembly.
“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to speak with Governor
Murphy about our shared commitment to the environment and to demonstrate
the progress Henkel is making in advancing sustainable and innovative
solutions,” said Michel Bilodeau, Corporate Vice President, Packaging,
Henkel Corporation. “At Henkel, we understand the changing market
dynamics and consumers’ desire for more sustainable products. Our
high-impact adhesive and coating solutions are created with this
knowledge in mind and with a commitment to creating more value for
consumers at a reduced ecological footprint.”
About Henkel in North America
In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units:
Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its
portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes
Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard®
antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry
detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®,
Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales
of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America
accounts for 25 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs
approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For
more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.
About Henkel
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio.
The company holds leading positions with its three business units in
both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands,
innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global
leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide.
In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds
leading positions in many markets and categories around the world.
Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In
2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted
operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around
53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by
a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value,
and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel
holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s
preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more
information, please visit www.henkel.com.
