Henkel : North America Celebrates 143rd Anniversary With Launch of Employee “#trashfighters” Initiative Against Plastic Waste

“Henkel Day” celebrated to mark 143 years of innovation, growth and sustainability leadership

Today, employees from Henkel North America’s consumer goods headquarters in Stamford, CT and beauty professional office in nearby Darien, CT, gathered at Stamford’s Mill River Park, to pick up trash and debris from the park’s meadows and riverbanks, commencing the company’s global #trashfighters employee initiative against plastic waste in North America.

Located in the heart of Stamford, Mill River Park has over 30 acres of reclaimed green space, and a thriving natural ecosystem, making it an ideal location for local Henkel employees to get involved. “With our riverbanks acting as the watershed drainage for over three-quarters of Stamford, building awareness of the balance between humans and the natural environment is a focus at Mill River Park,” said Trent McCann, Education and Programs Manager at Mill River Park. “We commend Henkel for its sustainability commitments, and for getting involved in efforts to support its communities. We’re pleased to host today’s #trashfighters event.”

#trashfighters is a global Henkel initiative to raise awareness of the fight against plastic waste. Henkel employees are taking action by organizing clean-up events in parks, beaches, and local neighborhoods. Across the US, over 200 employees will be participating in #trashfighters events across the country over the next few months.

“Henkel is committed to developing solutions that minimize and manage plastic waste,” said Frank Steinert, Henkel North America’s Head of Human Resources, who participated in today’s clean-up. “Today’s launch of our #trashfighters efforts is part of Henkel’s strong commitment to sustainability and to giving back to our communities. We can all make a positive impact on the environment and ecosystems of our neighborhoods. I am proud to be a part of today’s clean-up, and of all the #trashfighters efforts taking place across the country.”

Henkel’s broader sustainability commitments include ambitious packaging targets, including making 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025*, having already achieved 80 percent of its packaging meeting these criteria. The company also strives to increase the share of recycled plastic used in its packaging. The North American Laundry & Home Care products business is already using at least 25 percent recycled plastics.

The efforts to raise awareness against plastic waste and launch of Henkel’s #trashfighters initiative also kick off the company’s annual “Henkel Day” activities. This year, Henkel Day celebrated 143 years of innovation, growth and sustainability leadership, and is celebrated amongst employees worldwide, including over 70 sites in North America.

With sales of nearly $6 billion, North America is Henkel’s largest market. Over the past four years, Henkel has continuously strengthened its presence in North America through nearly $5 billion in investments. The company has expanded its Connecticut presence with the relocation of its consumer goods headquarters to Stamford in 2017, the opening of state-of-the-art research & development centers in Stamford and Trumbull, a customer applications center in Rocky Hill, and the launch of the Henkel Experience Center in Stamford this past spring.

*excluding adhesive products where residue may affect recyclability

