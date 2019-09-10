Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:50pm EDT
Company logo of Fosun International is seen at the Fosun Fair held alongside the annual general meeting in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shanghai Henlius Biotech launched on Wednesday its Hong Kong IPO of up to $477 million, a term sheet showed, the first sizeable float to test market sentiment amid the city's political unrest.

The company, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, started gauging investor demand on Aug. 26. It is selling 12% of its enlarged share capital in the initial public offering at a price range of HK$49.6 to HK$57.8 ($6.33-$7.37), according to the term sheet seen by Reuters.

The price range represents a valuation of about $3 billion to $3.5 billion prior to the float, versus $3 billion in a pre-IPO fundraising in November 2018.

Henlius has also lined up a total of $140 million from four cornerstone investors. Qatar Investment Authority has made the biggest commitment of $90 million, the term sheet showed.

The float will be a key gauge of investor appetite after China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last month delayed plans for a $15 billion listing amid political turmoil in the city which has seen months of frequently violent protests triggered by an unpopular Chinese extradition bill.

Henlius declined to comment.

Prague-based consumer lender Home Credit which has a sizeable Chinese business, is also expected to launch its IPO of over $1 billion as soon as this month, part of a series of sizeable floats planned in the city.

Both deals would be a boost for Hong Kong's stock exchange, which is lagging behind its New York rivals in the annual battle to be the leading global listings venue. So far this year, companies have raised $10.8 billion in new listings in Hong Kong, well short of the $38.4 billion raised in New York, according to Refinitiv data.

Co-founded in 2010 by Scott Liu, previously with U.S. biotech giant Amgen Inc, Henlius develops innovative drugs and biosimilars - drugs which are not exact replicas of established drugs but are as effective.

Apart from one biosimilar product commercially launched in China, its drug portfolio covers over 20 biologic candidates in various stages of clinical development, according to its updated IPO prospectus.

The firm booked a loss of 158 million yuan ($22 million) in the first quarter of the year, more than doubling the loss of the same period of 2018. It recorded an annual loss of 505 million yuan last year.

Henlius is set to price its IPO on Sept. 18 and trading of its shares is scheduled to start on Sept. 25.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Citigroup and CMB International are among the deal's sponsors.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

By Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN -2.70% 196.87 Delayed Quote.1.13%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.19% 10.56 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57pMAXIM POWER : W. Brett Wilson Makes Investment in Maxim Power Corp.
AQ
10:52pSARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
10:51pRECKITT BENCKISER 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - RBGLY
BU
10:50pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Seoul to file WTO complaint over Japan's 'discriminatory' export curbs
RE
10:50pPURE MULTI FAMILY REIT LP : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Unitholders Vote For the Plan of Arrangement With Cortland
AQ
10:42pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of final terms
PU
10:38pAlpek announces the start of commercial operations at Cogeneración de Altamira S.A. de C.V.
PR
10:32pCOOPER ENERGY : Presentation to RIU Good Oil Conference 2019 11 September 2019
PU
10:32pMAXIM POWER : M. Bruce Chernoff Makes Investment in Maxim Power Corp.
AQ
10:32pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4YUMA ENERGY INC : YUMA ENERGY : Announces Third Party Purchase of Senior Secured Bank Debt
5WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group