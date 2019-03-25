Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Update Story and Formal Request to President Donald Trump, William Barr, US Attorney General, MD Governor Larry Hogan, and VA. Governor Ralph Northam to Investigate the Death of Henrietta Lacks

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .com and Dr. Keenan Cofield just updated our previous story requesting the death of Henrietta Lacks be immediately investigated.



CLICK HERE ON THE LINK BELOW TO READ OUR FULL STORY- https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-henrietta-lacks-llc-com-228cc3d26f97

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL CASE STUDY ON HENRIETTA LACKS STORY ON OUR WEB PAGE - https://www.henriettalacks.com/case-study/

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN STORY - https://www.gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund?member=1734122

If you are interested also in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release “Update” re-launching now the “the Henrietta Lacks, LLC Hela Cell-Legal Defense and Museum Building Fund GoFundMe page.” Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share these links and our legal defense fund campaign with family, friends and business associates.

CONTACT:

Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com

443-554-3715