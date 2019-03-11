Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund

BALTIMORE, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund . Henrietta Lacks.com shall issue an official Press Release launching the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page sometime after this PR. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.



Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CONTACT:

Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com

443-554-3715