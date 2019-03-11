Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund
0
03/11/2019 | 11:53pm EDT
BALTIMORE, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HEREhttp://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fundto proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com shall issue an official Press Release launching the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page sometime after this PR. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.
Please CLICKHERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.
CONTACT: Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app and Dr. Oscar Phillips Baltimore, MD Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or Psychdoctor101@gmail.com 443-554-3715