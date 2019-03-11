Log in
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund

03/11/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com shall issue an official Press Release launching the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page sometime after this PR. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CONTACT:
Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop
Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D
Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app
and Dr. Oscar Phillips
Baltimore, MD
Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or
Psychdoctor101@gmail.com
443-554-3715


© GlobeNewswire 2019
