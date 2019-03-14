Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC, and Dr. Keenan Cofield, Founder, CEO of Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .com and .app, teamed up with Malik Hajj Ali, the Texas man who built the site for Henrietta Lacks.com and LLC, placed an entire different view of the Henrietta Lacks case so real, like icing on a cake waiting to be baked for 68 years.  Henrietta Lacks, LLC considers this the world’s largest medical investigation and scandal to date.

CLICK HERE TO OUR LINK TO READ FULL STORY AND DETAILS OF THE HENRIETTA LACKS, LLC AND .COM ON-GOING INVESTIGATION

https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-dr-e08785faa09a 

If you are interested in The Henrietta Lacks, LLC cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HERE http://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com, and Henrietta Lacks, LLC have issued a joint official Press Release launching the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Henrietta Lacks, LLC or .com is unable to provide any more additional information or release any documents at this time, but the World needs to stand by.

Please CLICK HERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/ on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CONTACT:

Office of The Supreme GRAND Bishop
Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D
Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app
& Dr. Oscar Phillips, Communications Director
Baltimore, MD
Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com 
443-554-3715

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:59pAIR NEW ZEALAND : offering flexibility following Christchurch incident
PU
11:59pVIETNAM : Interim Report
PU
11:54pBIONOMICS : Executive Chairman Extension of Appointment
PU
11:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Dollar moves narrowly in upper 111 yen ahead of BOJ meeting outcome
AQ
11:44pVIETNAM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
11:38pETHIOPIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT REPORTED TROUBLE SOON AFTER TAKEOFF : Nyt
RE
11:33pTop Three Singapore Start-Ups Building Inclusive Societies Through Digital Technology Emerge in Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge
BU
11:29pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
11:27pMacau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022
RE
11:26pMTN : Company news in brief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing 737 MAX jets could be grounded for weeks as black box probe to start on Ethio..
2BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
3S&P 500 : MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On Jitters Over Trade-deal Delay, Weak Chinese Data
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing groundings put U.S.-China trade-linked jet order in limbo
5RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : Gets $402 Million Radar Contract Modification From U.S. Navy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.