Henry Avocado Recalls Whole Avocados Because of Possible Health Risk

03/23/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Henry Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility. There are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190323005009/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products – California-grown conventional and organic avocados – were packed at Henry Avocado’s packing facility in California and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin. All shipments from the packing facility are subject to the recall (Henry Avocado did not begin packing there until late January 2019). Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and may continue to be sold and consumed.

Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves. For conventional products purchased at retail, consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. Henry Avocado organic products do not carry the “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Instead those products are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the bar code on the stickers.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media

Henry Avocado Corporation is fully cooperating with federal and California health officials to facilitate an efficient and complete recall of these avocados.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” says Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado.


© Business Wire 2019
