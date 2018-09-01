Log in
Henry Cuellar : Rep. Cuellar Provides Statement on Trump’s NAFTA Update

09/01/2018 | 03:22am CEST

WASHINGTON- Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) released the following statement after President Trump notified Congress of his intent to sign a trade agreement with Mexico without having completed negotiations with Canada:

'President Trump's official notice to Congress today is a welcomed step forward in the NAFTA negotiation process. This is a clear signal that the administration is serious about solidifying a final deal on an updated NAFTA that will continue to spur growth and economic development for both countries, as it has since its inception over two decades ago.

'Although we have not yet been briefed on the specifics of the agreement, significant progress has been made. I urge the administration to continue to develop a deal that includes Canada, so that we may continue to build upon the successes of the 24-year-old, trilateral trade agreement.'

###

Disclaimer

Henry Cuellar published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 01:21:06 UTC
