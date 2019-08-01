Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Investor Deck 1.2 MB

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

A Liver Disease Company

Committed to developing pleiotropic drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases, including NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and other liver diseases (HBV, HCV, HDV)

"…Nearly 45% of all deaths in the developed world are attributed to some type of chronic fibroproliferative disease. Therefore, the demand for antifibrotic drugs that are both safe and effective is likely to be enormous..."

Product

CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH

• Anti-fibrotic, anti-viral, and anti-cancer properties (pleiotropic)

• Strong preclinical proof of concept

• Strong safety profile in preclinical and Phase 1 clinical studies

• Orally active, once daily

• Robust IP

• Built upon 30 years' experience in this very specific field of chemistry • Core team that founded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and discovered and developed voclosporin (Phase 3), and other autoimmune indications (Nasdaq:AUPH) is same core team that has discovered and is developing CRV431



Development Phase

CRV431

• IND for HBV - Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose completed

• IND for HBV - Multiple Ascending Dose initiation expected, Q3-2019 in patients

• IND for NASH - Approved, Q3-2019

"In our large combined tertiary center cohorts, patients with concomitant NASH and CHB (chronic hepatitis B) had more advanced fibrosis, and shorter time to development of liver-related outcomes of death, compared to patients with CHB alone. Among patients with advanced fibrosis, superimposed NASH predicted poorer clinical outcomes in our cohort" H.S.J. Choi et al., Hepatology, 68(1, suppl.), 2018