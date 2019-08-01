Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Investor Deck 1.2 MB

Log in
Hepion Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Investor Deck

08/01/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Corporate Presentation 2019

Nasdaq: HEPA

Forward-Looking

Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are only predictions and our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

We believe that it is important to communicate future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the uncertainties associated with product development, the risk that products that appeared promising in early clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and efficacy in larger-scale clinical trials, the risk that we will not obtain approval to market our products, the risks associated with dependence upon key personnel and the need for additional financing. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates. The information in this presentation is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

Snapshot

A Liver Disease Company

Committed to developing pleiotropic drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases, including NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and other liver diseases (HBV, HCV, HDV)

"…Nearly 45% of all deaths in the developed world are attributed to some type of chronic fibroproliferative disease. Therefore, the demand for antifibrotic drugs that are both safe and effective is likely to be enormous..."

- J Clin Invest. 2007 Mar;117(3):524-9. Common and unique mechanisms

regulate fibrosis in various fibroproliferative diseases.

Wynn TA

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1804380/

Corporate Overview

Product

CRV431: Novel, high-potency, cyclophilin inhibitor that targets multiple stages of liver disease, including NASH

  • Anti-fibrotic, anti-viral, and anti-cancer properties (pleiotropic)

  • Strong preclinical proof of concept

  • Strong safety profile in preclinical and Phase 1 clinical studies

  • Orally active, once daily

  • Robust IP

  • Built upon 30 years' experience in this very specific field of chemistry

    • Core team that founded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and discovered and developed voclosporin (Phase 3), and other autoimmune indications (Nasdaq:AUPH) is same core team that has discovered and is developing CRV431

Development Phase

CRV431

  • IND for HBV - Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose completed

  • IND for HBV - Multiple Ascending Dose initiation expected, Q3-2019 in patients

  • IND for NASH - Approved, Q3-2019

"In our large combined tertiary center cohorts, patients with concomitant NASH and CHB (chronic hepatitis B) had more advanced fibrosis, and shorter time to development of liver-related outcomes of death, compared to patients with CHB alone. Among patients with advanced fibrosis, superimposed NASH predicted poorer clinical outcomes in our cohort" H.S.J. Choi et al., Hepatology, 68(1, suppl.), 2018

Disclaimer

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 19:34:02 UTC
