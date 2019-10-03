Log in
Herbalife Nutrition : Launches Products to Help Busy Americans Stay Healthy

10/03/2019 | 09:07am EDT
Oct 3, 2019
Herbalife Nutrition Launches Products to Help Busy Americans Stay Healthy

Immunity Essentials Strengthens Daily Immune Health** While Relaxation Tea Supports a Calm Body and Mind

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 3, 2019-- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today introduced Immunity Essentials to support and strengthen immune health** and Relaxation Tea, formulated with lemon balm to help cope with occasional stress. According to a recent Gallup report, busy Americans have more demands on their time and these products were developed to meet their personalized nutrition needs and help them deal with everyday life while trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

'As Americans are becoming busier and more strapped for time, staying healthy is often not their highest priority and these products can possibly be the key to a healthier immune system,' said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition for the North America Region.

The new Immunity Essentials contains EpiCor®*, which 'Acts Like a Multivitamin for Your Immune System®.' EpiCor® not only supports immune health, but also strengthens the immune system. In addition, it includes three essential micronutrients including vitamin C for antioxidant benefits, vitamin D and Zinc for your daily immune function*, and vitamin C and Zinc also contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress*. Immunity Essentials has 30 servings per 3.2-ounce container and a suggested retail price of $37.00.

In addition, to help people cope with occasional stress, maintain a healthy mood, and improve restful sleep+, the Company launched Relaxation Tea, a peppermint flavored soothing herbal blend of lemon balm, passionflower, lavender and chamomile. The tea contains no added caffeine, artificial flavors or sweeteners and has 60 servings per 1.69-ounce container and a suggested retail price of $48.40.

Both products are made with non-GM ingredients and are gluten-free and Kosher certified.

For more information or to purchase the products, visit Herbalife.

*EpiCor® and Acts Like a Multivitamin for Your Immune System® are registered trademarks of Embria Health Services.
**These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
+ *Lemon balm is traditionally used to support relaxation, help cope with occasional stress, maintain a healthy mood and improve restful sleep.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005255/en/

Source: Herbalife Nutrition

PR Contact:
Anna Garcia
Herbalife Nutrition
Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications
213.745.0542
Annaga@herbalife.com


Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 13:05:07 UTC
